ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

White House Asks Congress for $500 Million to Modernize Oil Reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration has asked Congress for $500 million to modernize the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), a document outlining the request shows. If approved by Congress, the request, issued by the White House on Tuesday, provides the Department of Energy (DOE) with funding to improve the four...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump's Ex-CFO, at Tax Fraud Trial, Says Company Reaped Big Savings With Perks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer,...
US News and World Report

NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report

Lawyer Michael Cohen Can Sue Trump's Company to Cover Legal Bills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, can sue the Trump Organization to cover millions of dollars in legal fees from defending against investigations into his work for the former U.S. president, a New York state appeals court ruled on Tuesday. Cohen,...
US News and World Report

To Save Salmon, U.S. Approves Largest Dam Removal in History

(Reuters) - A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history. Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
US News and World Report

Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source

BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
The Hill

How a Republican House could continue progress on climate

A new Republican majority in the House of Representatives doesn’t spell an end to progress on climate policy. In fact, the record from the last time they led the chamber points to significant opportunities for bipartisan cooperation where climate intersects with security. Indeed, there’s been a growing consensus on the national security threat posed by climate change for many years, and good reason to plan for continued momentum in the next Congress.
US News and World Report

U.S.'s Blinken Speaks to Ukraine Counterpart on Poland Blasts

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday. He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely...
KRCB 104.9

Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs

photo credit:  After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop.    "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Existing Homes Fall Again in October, Leading Indicators Signal Economic Downturn

Sales of existing homes fell in October for the ninth straight month, down 5.9% from a month earlier as buyers faced mortgage rates that have doubled in the past year, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. Sales, at an annual pace of 4.43 million, are now 28.4% below...
US News and World Report

McConnell Holds off U.S. Senate Challenge, Republicans Win Narrow House Edge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell held off a challenge to his leadership on Wednesday as some of Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress lashed out at top Republicans and their party squeaked out a narrower-than-expected House majority in the midterm election. McConnell fended off the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy