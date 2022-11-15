Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
butlerradio.com
Local Students to Host Toy Drive
A group of local students will begin collecting toys for needy children this week. The Mars Area Middle School’s Student Government is holding the annual Toys for Tots drive through Friday, December 9th. New, unopened and unwrapped toys are needed for kids ages 12 and younger. Toys appropriate for...
butlerradio.com
Mars Area Fall Craft Show on Sat
A group at Mars Area High School is getting ready to welcome residents to a popular annual event this weekend. The school’s AFS/MISA group (American Field Service/Mars International Student Association) will host the 39th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High School and Middle School.
butlerradio.com
Christmas In Chicora Begins
The holidays are coming a bit early in Chicora. The borough is celebrating the holidays starting today and tomorrow with a Christmas in Chicora. Organizers say there will be over 15 venues featuring crafts and direct sale vendors. There will also be business giveaways and lunch specials at various restaurants.
butlerradio.com
K-9 Program To Receive Large Donation
Butler City Police are receiving help from a local fund to help continue their K-9 officer program. During Thursday’s meeting of Butler City Council, Leanne Heaton announced a donation of $30,000 from the Glenn R Logan and Rhea Jean McCandless Logan Family Trust which generously supports many local organizations to meet the needs to local residents.
butlerradio.com
Penn Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of Penn Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. Thursday night Butler City Council noted that the Penn Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed since February as part of the Sullivan Run project. A series of delays were caused by several water events through the summer.
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System Moves Closer to Anticipated Merger
Butler Health System has taken the next step forward in a merger with another regional healthcare system based out of Westmoreland County. Friday morning, officials announced that a legally binding definitive agreement has been entered into with Excela Health to combine the two entities into a new health system. This follows the announcement of a letter of intent in June and a period of due diligence.
butlerradio.com
City Treasurer Position Open
Butler City residents who want to take on the role as the city’s next treasurer can now send their letters of interest. Butler City Council says applicants must be at least 21 years of age, reside within city limits for at least one year, and be an accountant. The position’s term will expire at the end of 2023.
butlerradio.com
Maya Ann Atkinson
Maya Ann Atkinson’s precious soul was received by Heaven Friday November 11th. Beautiful first-born daughter of Krysjen Brothern and Tyler Atkinson. Beloved joy of Nana & Pap (Lisa & J Fulks, Butler) and Grandma & Grandad (Tonja & John Brothern, Mars). Beloved Great-Granddaughter of Elizabeth (Betty) Weisenstein and Christine Brothern. Delight of her Aunts and Uncles, Alisha Weisenstein, Anjaleque Braswell, John (David) Brothern, and many Great Aunts and Uncles.
butlerradio.com
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off
The bells will be ringing outside of local businesses as an annual tradition begins again. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially kicks off Saturday. It serves as the main fundraiser for the local Salvation Army. Major Darlene Means said, “Though it helps us at Christmastime to provide gift and food for families and for senior citizens, it also helps us throughout the year provide utility assistance, rental assistance, to help stock items for our food pantry that we don’t get from the Pittsburgh Food Bank.”
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
butlerradio.com
Road Closure-Penn Twp.
A portion of Meridian Road in Penn Township will be closing for the foreseeable future. PennDOT officials say the stretch of Meridian Road in between Smith Road and the railroad tracks in Renfrew has continued to deteriorate since a landslide happened earlier this summer. That current portion of the road...
butlerradio.com
John W. O’Donnell Sr.
John W. O’Donnell Sr., 66 of Butler passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born in Ellwood City to the late Harold and Kathleen (Mason) O’Donnell. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he especially loved being with his grandchildren. He spent the past few years reconnecting with his loved ones and was very proud of his family. John was loved and will be forever missed. He was the father of John Jr., Brian, and Eric O’Donnell; brother of Ken and Ida Hogue; and grandfather of Lincoln and Finn O’Donnell. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Tom, Bill, Bonnie, Sid, and Edy. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go directly to the funeral home to help with expenses.
butlerradio.com
High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday
–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
butlerradio.com
Police Charge East Butler Man Following Incidents
An East Butler man is facing multiple charges following a couple of incidents last week. According to State Police, the first incident occurred Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Grant Avenue. 37-year-old Brandon Geist allegedly “did burnouts” with a motorcycle in the parking lot and sprayed a...
butlerradio.com
College Football Saturday – SRU begins NCAA playoffs on 97.7fm
The Slippery Rock University football team will be one of 28 teams in the nation to open the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday when they visit Assumption in Massachusetts. Hear the game on The Rock Station 97.7fm beginning with the Coach Shawn Lutz Show at 11:30am. Kick-off is noon. Pitt...
butlerradio.com
Pentony Looks At Stock Market
The stock market rallied earlier this week to some of its biggest gains in months. Local financial advisor Howie Pentony says that improvement was tied to positive news on inflation. “The stocks were really cheap anyways, but I think inflation, which was at 7.7 percent in October being down from...
