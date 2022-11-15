John W. O’Donnell Sr., 66 of Butler passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born in Ellwood City to the late Harold and Kathleen (Mason) O’Donnell. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he especially loved being with his grandchildren. He spent the past few years reconnecting with his loved ones and was very proud of his family. John was loved and will be forever missed. He was the father of John Jr., Brian, and Eric O’Donnell; brother of Ken and Ida Hogue; and grandfather of Lincoln and Finn O’Donnell. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Tom, Bill, Bonnie, Sid, and Edy. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go directly to the funeral home to help with expenses.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO