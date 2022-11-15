Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Business Insider
How to reset an iPhone without knowing your password
You can reset an iPhone by putting it into recovery mode or erasing it via Find My. If the iPhone's password is unknown, or it's been disabled, you'll need to reset it to use it. Once you've reset your iPhone, you can use an iCloud backup to restore its data.
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
The Windows Club
Windows App SDK 1.2 is now available
Windows App SDK is a software development kit that is designed for the development of native desktop applications for Windows 11 and Windows 10. Recently, Microsoft released the latest version of this app. Windows App SDK 1.2 is now available that supports the development of the widgets for the Windows 11 widget board and has several new features.
The Windows Club
Opera browser is using high CPU and Memory on Windows 11/10
Browsers may show high CPU and RAM usage while working in multiple tabs but if this issue continues for a long time, it is a matter of concern. High CPU and RAM usage directly impact the system’s performance. Therefore, it is important for users to resolve this problem asap. If the Opera browser is using high CPU and Memory on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
Android Authority
WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones
Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
The Windows Club
Fix MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error on MSI devices
This post features solutions to fix MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error on MSI devices. MSI.CentralServer.exe is an executable file that runs MSI Center. It is a platform with all exclusive features offered by MSI. Using the app, you can choose among different gaming modes, adjust the fan speed, turn on/off Gaming mode, and so much more. But recently, many users have been complaining that MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
technewstoday.com
Personal Settings Not Responding on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
If you updated your Windows recently, then you may have come across the “Personalized settings not responding” error. This bug is notorious for making your system unusable with a black screen on your desktop. This issue is generally caused by the Windows explorer process not working correctly and...
