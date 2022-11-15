ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

School of the Week: First Presbyterian Day School

MACON, Ga. — First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.is going full steam ahead this year with its new S.T.E.A.M initiatives. "I didn't think that I would be able to do this," says 2nd grader Maddie Maeder. Maeder is talking about the school's S.T.E.A.M initiative. "So the innovation station, the...
Dickey Farms patriarch dies at the age of 94

MUSELLA, Ga. — Dickey Farms has been a long standing staple in Central Georgia, and many families have gone there to get their peaches for decades. The farm shared some sad news on Thursday, stating in a post to their Facebook page that the family's patriarch, Bob Dickey died.
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
Funeral for 'Mama Louise' Hudson held on Saturday

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Macon laid to rest the adopted matriarch of the "Allman Brothers Band" family - Mama Louise. She died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. "Mama Louise" Hudson was the co-owner of the H&H soul food restaurant. She often fed members of the Allman...
Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Family, friends gather to celebrate the life of 'Mama Louise' Hudson

MACON, Ga. — Friday, Central Georgia came together to honor a Macon legend: 'Mama Louise' Hudson. She ran the H & H Soul Food Restaurant for years with Inez Hill. Mama Louise became a mother figure to the Allman Brothers Band, and fed them often before their big break. Her family says all were welcome in her kitchen.
'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones

MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
