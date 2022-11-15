Read full article on original website
'Better Together': Middle Georgia market raises money to support children with autism
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a mom of a child with autism held a sale to raise money to help other families like hers. The "Better Together" middle Georgia market helps bring resources and services to the community. It also supports local small businesses in middle Georgia. Tiffaney Soto-Forhan...
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
School of the Week: First Presbyterian Day School
MACON, Ga. — First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.is going full steam ahead this year with its new S.T.E.A.M initiatives. "I didn't think that I would be able to do this," says 2nd grader Maddie Maeder. Maeder is talking about the school's S.T.E.A.M initiative. "So the innovation station, the...
Folks line up for Feed the City Distribution Day in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
Warner Robins collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
Dickey Farms patriarch dies at the age of 94
MUSELLA, Ga. — Dickey Farms has been a long standing staple in Central Georgia, and many families have gone there to get their peaches for decades. The farm shared some sad news on Thursday, stating in a post to their Facebook page that the family's patriarch, Bob Dickey died.
Helms College celebrates American music through food for 2022 Goodwill Gala
MACON, Ga. — Helms College and Goodwill of Middle Georgia are cooking up some delicious fun during their annual gala and fundraiser on Friday. The theme: Back in the Groove. Helms College staff and students have created 4 unique menus all in honor of America's music cities. It includes...
Bibb County celebrates its top teacher in 'Teacher of the Year' celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District celebrated its top educators Tuesday evening. The annual Teacher of the Year celebration happened at Macon's Grand Opera House. In July, the district named Weaver Middle School educator Cateah Collins Teacher of the Year. Tuesday night also celebrated the other four...
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless
MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
Westside High School parent still wanting answers after teen arrested for having rifle on campus
MACON, Ga. — We're continuing coverage on a lockdown at Bibb County's Westside High School after a 17-year-old came to campus with a rifle. It's left parents like Kowana Austin asking many questions. Austin is the mother of two freshmen at the high school. She says her concerns started...
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
Hancock County hopes to attract urgent care center to service local community
SPARTA, Ga. — It's no shock to the people in rural counties that health care is limited. The drive to these services is not close. With small emergency medical units, little to no licensed counselors, and other basic necessities, it can be hard for the community to call for help when they are in need.
Better Together Foundation set to host market event in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Better Together Foundation has a lot in store for Houston County. Founder of the program, Tiffaney Soto Forhan, announced that the program will host their third festival market Saturday, November 19. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can see vendors...
Funeral for 'Mama Louise' Hudson held on Saturday
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Macon laid to rest the adopted matriarch of the "Allman Brothers Band" family - Mama Louise. She died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. "Mama Louise" Hudson was the co-owner of the H&H soul food restaurant. She often fed members of the Allman...
'We're setting up a framework': Bibb Superintendent Dan Sims encourages parents to engage at upcoming school meetings
MACON, Ga. — After 90 days on the job, Bibb County School District Superintendent Dan Sims is still making his way through his entry plan. To do that, he wants to meet with parents in what could become one of his best collaborations yet. A superintendent plays a huge...
Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Family, friends gather to celebrate the life of 'Mama Louise' Hudson
MACON, Ga. — Friday, Central Georgia came together to honor a Macon legend: 'Mama Louise' Hudson. She ran the H & H Soul Food Restaurant for years with Inez Hill. Mama Louise became a mother figure to the Allman Brothers Band, and fed them often before their big break. Her family says all were welcome in her kitchen.
'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones
MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
'Give back when I can': Behind the scenes of 'Stuff the Truck' 2022
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple for many families, and our 13WMAZ family is no different; but of course, the stuffing we're talking about is 'Stuffing' the Truck!. Wednesday, folks across Central Georgia had a chance to donate non-perishable food at two Walmart locations in Macon...
