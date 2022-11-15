Read full article on original website
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
Holiday traditions and annual events unique to Louisianapeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"Amy Christie
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Breeze Airways started flying 10 routes from New Orleans, now has 13, is adding three more
Breeze Airways, which began flying out of New Orleans in July 2021 to 10 destinations, is now up to 13 with three more coming in the new year. The airline counts New Orleans as one of its first four hub cities, in its effort to link smaller U.S. vacation destinations.
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
NOLA.com
Melba’s brings 24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop deck to Mid-City with second location
As the hour grows later, it’s harder to find a meal around New Orleans. If you’re after a restaurant meal in the true wee hours, the task is even taller. The loss of low-key but valued 24-hour spots like St. Charles Tavern and the Trolley Stop Café through the pandemic cut deep into the old-school ranks.
NOLA freeze plan activated, freeze watch Thursday ahead of cold front this weekend!
Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so and the City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan for overnight. See your NOLA forecast and find out more information on how to stay warm here.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
Eater
7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
Cable on Belle Chasse Bridge Falls and Hits Vehicle
One commuter in Plaquemines Parish had quite the scare this morning.
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Eater
Pythian Market Is Being Evicted. What Will Happen to Its Vendors?
Ten food and drink vendors at a downtown New Orleans food hall, Pythian Market, are facing uncertainty after the building’s owner moved to evict the market for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The food hall’s vendors, which include longtime food truck La Cocinita and newer additions like Let Us Feed U, say they haven’t received eviction notices themselves but are uncertain of their future at the hall past the beginning of December, when the eviction is set to take effect.
WDSU
New Orleans woman shares terrifying experience on Interstate 10
NEW ORLEANS — A woman's drive on Interstate 10 in New Orleans turned into calls for help. The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said another driver tried to force her off the road and pointed a gun at her. Now, officials say cases like...
WDSU
Bywater residents see change on their street after WDSU Road Patrol report
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the Bywater are breathing a sigh of relief after work picked back up on their street following a WDSU Road Patrol report. A half-paved street was plaguing residents on Clouet and North Rampart streets. There is now a noticeable difference with the street being fully paved.
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
