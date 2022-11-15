ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Top Restaurants in the French Quarter

This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders

There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Pythian Market Is Being Evicted. What Will Happen to Its Vendors?

Ten food and drink vendors at a downtown New Orleans food hall, Pythian Market, are facing uncertainty after the building’s owner moved to evict the market for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, reports the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. The food hall’s vendors, which include longtime food truck La Cocinita and newer additions like Let Us Feed U, say they haven’t received eviction notices themselves but are uncertain of their future at the hall past the beginning of December, when the eviction is set to take effect.
ATLANTA, LA
fox8live.com

David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

