Parks & Rec Foundation Focused On Creating Opportunities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Parks & Recreation Foundation is working to create more opportunities for residents. Amy Walters is the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Executive Director. She adds that they’re hoping to grow a matching grant opportunity to support their facilities as well. The Foundation will...
NDWS Getting Ready For Their 86th Annual Show
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Winter Show (NDWS) held there annual meeting and foundation meeting November 16th in the Valley City Eagles Club. NDWS Manager Brandee Moore talked about a few changes underway inside the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center. She said other changes are...
Essentia Health Valley City Welcomes Family Medicine Specialist
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Essentia) – Sarah Hansen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic. “I chose Essentia Health because it felt like I was at home,” she said. “I had such a great clinical...
Jamestown Takes Third at State Class A Volleyball Tourney
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Jamestown Blue Jays found themselves in another five setter on Saturday as they tangled with the Sabers of Bismarck Legacy for third place at the State A Volleyball tournament. The Jays had to win in five sets on Thursday against South. The Sabers won set one by nine points, then the Jays came back and won sets two and three, Legacy dominated set four and then the Jays came from behind to win set five and take home third place (16-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11). The Blue Jays end their season at 31-7 overall, Legacy ends their season at 33-4 overall.
Blue Jays Fall in State Semis to Sheyenne, Play Legacy for Third
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The hopes for a state title for the Blue Jay volleyball team came to a close on Friday night as Jamestown fell in straight sets to West Fargo Sheyenne in the Class A semifinals. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16, and 25-18. Sheyenne was firing from start to finish, committing only four errors at controlling the match from start to finish. The Blue Jays rallied after trailing 10-1 in the first set to within five before Sheyenne called timeout to reset and get the win in the opening frame.
Jimmies Sweep St. Ambrose, Advance to Sioux City
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is headed back to Sioux City and the Round of 24 in the National Tournament as the Jimmies swept St. Ambrose in the NAIA Opening Round (25-17, 25-9, 25-12). St. Ambrose put up a good fight...
Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off on Tuesday, November 22nd in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee said bell ringers are needed at Petro Serve USA and at Leevers Foods in Valley City. He talked about this years goal. He...
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Jays Headed to State Semifinals After Five Set Win Over Bruins
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team had to battle for all five sets on Thursday night at the Event Center as the Blue Jays defeated Fargo South 3-2. Set scores were 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, and 15-8. It all came down to set five in a back-and-forth battle as the Blue Jays fell behind early in the fifth set. Fargo South turned to its senior to push them to an 8-5 advantage, forcing a Jamestown timeout. After the timeout, the Blue Jays went on a 10-0 run to take care of the Bruins and push themselves into the Class A state semifinals.
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
Semi collides with overhead support near Jamestown
At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN, traveled south through the guard rail and continued east.
Linton/HMB Defeats New Rockford/Sheyenne 3-1 at State B Volleyball
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2022 North Dakota State High School Volleyball Tournament kicked off on Thursday with both Class A and Class B held at the Bismarck Event Center. Class A quarterfinals were played in main arena, while Class B quarterfinals were played in the Exhibit Hall. On the Class B side of things, the Rockets of New Rockford/Sheyenne are making their first state tournament appearance in program history, they also made their first Region 4 championship match appearance in program history at the Region 4 tournament held in Devils Lake, November 7th-10th. The Rockets defeated Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 3-1 in that championship match to punch their ticket to state. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich was the seven-time defending region champions.
Valley City Man Injured In Rollover Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The driver of a Mazda 3 traveling southbound on Barnes County Road 22 lost control of his vehicle approaching Interstate 94 exit 288 and rolled the vehicle multiple times in the Gore area of the Interstate exit. The Highway Patrol said 30-year-old William Smith...
Pressure Defense Stalls Viking Women in Aberdeen
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Viking womens basketball team found a withering trapping pressure from Dakota State that took the air out of their sails early in Aberdeen Friday. Valley City State was held to 36.5% shooting and committed 12 turnovers in a 70-49 loss to the Trojans at Presentation...
Viking Womens Basketball Back in Action Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The VCSU Viking women’s basketball team back in action against Dakota State as part of a classic at Presentation College. Over the next two days, the Vikings will play two conference opponents in non-conference games as part of their preseason. They will play Presentation College Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown. Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
