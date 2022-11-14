Read full article on original website
Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease
Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Freethink
Cheap blood pressure med could help treat alcoholism
A medication used to treat high blood pressure might also be able to help people overcome alcohol use disorder, according to a new study by researchers at the NIH and Yale University. The challenge: If a person is unable to break drinking habits that are damaging their health, job, or...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Medical News Today
How long does insomnia last?
Insomnia can vary in frequency and duration. Acute insomnia lasts only a few days to weeks, while the more chronic form involves disrupted sleep for three or more nights a week that lasts for 3 months or longer. Trouble sleeping is a common problem. Around. of the world’s population report...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Gantenerumab Fails to Slow Decline of Early Alzheimer’s in Phase 3 Trials
The experimental therapy gantenerumab did not significantly slow clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, failing to meet a primary trial goal, data from the Phase 3 GRADUATE 1 and 2 studies showed. Gantenerumab’s ability to remove beta-amyloid — the protein that forms plaques in patients’ brains —...
verywellmind.com
Understanding Alzheimer's and Sleep
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects a person's memory, thinking, and behavior. Meanwhile, sleep disorders are conditions that make it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get quality sleep. It is common for people with Alzheimer's disease to have sleep problems. In fact, research suggests that...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Magnesium?
As a do-it-all mineral, magnesium can have a hand in addressing several health conditions. “Magnesium plays a role in a number of different body functions. I find that people’s [health is] better when they have more in their diet from foods or supplements,” says Wagner. Here’s how it may help keep you healthy if you’re well and how it can play a role in a treatment plan.
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
hcplive.com
Many Older Adults Not Receiving Adequate Hypertensive Therapy, with Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH
An analysis of data from a 10-year period spanning 2008-2018 suggests that, despite a renewed emphasis on blood pressure control in recent years, appropriate treatment intensification for older adults in the US was suboptimal, with most recent data suggesting guideline-directed treatment intensification occurred in fewer than 20% of patients. Presented...
2minutemedicine.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums
You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — November 18, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending November 18, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
MedicalXpress
New target for Alzheimer's therapies found
The protein medin is deposited in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer's patients along with the protein amyloid-β. Researchers from DZNE have discovered this so-called co-aggregation. They have now published their observation in Nature. "Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its influence on diseases...
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Fix Hammertoe?
For an early stage hammertoe, when the toes are flexible to move, simple treatment options can help treat the condition, such as:. However, when the condition is severe, only surgical methods. What is a hammertoe?. Hammertoe is a condition when the muscles and ligaments around the toe joint get out...
ajmc.com
Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety
A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
scitechdaily.com
New Medication Highly Effective in Treating Eczema
More than half of the children treated saw a greater than 75% reduction in symptoms. Researchers involved in a new multi-site international phase III study led by Northwestern Medicine found that dupilumab was highly effective in reducing the signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe eczema. This is the first study to treat moderate-to-severe eczema in infants and children 6 months to 5 years of age with a biologic drug (monoclonal antibody) instead of immune-suppressing medications.
