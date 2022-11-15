Nov. 15 Community

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Ayden Christmas

The Town of Ayden will hold its Christmas Parade of Lights at part of Christmas Town in Ayden starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Parade entry forms are available at aydenchamber.com and are due by Tuesday. Christmas Town in Ayden is from 4-8 p.m.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon, Mondays. $4 per class.

Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.

Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.

Caregiver Day Out, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday.

Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday. Cost is $5.

iPhone Class, 10-11 a.m., Friday.

Self Stretch Class by Bodies in Balance, 2-3 p.m., Friday. Cost is $4.

Community shred day 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. Three bag/box minimum. Suggested donation $5.

Respite Resources for the Family Caregiver, 3-4 p.m., Monday.

Retired school personnel

The Pitt County unit of North Carolina Retired School Personnel will have a general meeting at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive.

‘Bright Star’

ECU/Loessin Playhouse will host performances of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday in McGinnis Theater. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The play tells the story of one woman at two different points in her life: growing up barefoot and carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and as a wealthy magazine editor in Asheville, 22 years later. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for seniors and staff and $10 for students and youth. Visit ecuarts.evenue.net.

Holiday Exhibition and Sale

ECU’s School of Art and Design will host its annual Holiday Exhibition and Sale Thursday-Saturday in Jenkins Fine Arts Center’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Jewelry, scarves, textiles, metal sculptures, photography, paintings, prints, ceramics and other artworks will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit the art guilds and students.

Symphonic and

concert bands

The ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Sheri Castle visit

Sheri Castle, host of the PBS cooking show, The Key Ingredient, and contributing editor for Southern Living magazine, will speak at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Martin Memorial Library, 200 N. Smithwick St., Williamston. Refreshments will be served at 5:30. Books by the author will be available for purchase and signing.

Community dinner

Mount Shiloh Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is having a community dinner giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The church also will distribute bags of food, clothes and other items.

God’s Closet

Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 22. All are welcome.