NASDAQ
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) was launched on 08/13/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $5.86...
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
Phillips 66 and Hertz Global have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – November 18, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Phillips 66 PSX as the Bull of the Day and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corporation HES and Marathon Oil MRO.
NASDAQ
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
3M (MMM) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics have returned +12.7% over the...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
February 2023 Options Now Available For DXC Technology (DXC)
Investors in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 91 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DXC options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:. WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
Is Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
HP Inc. (HPQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
HP Inc. HPQ is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 79 cents and 89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. The...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
1 Monster Opportunity Arises in the Global Chip Shortage
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is by no means the most exciting semiconductor company. But in tough times "boring" can be a good thing. Texas Instruments (TI) was a standout performer during the global chip shortage over the last couple of years. Over the last decade, TI's total return -- which includes dividends paid -- was nearly 700%, as it benefited from a stock surge in 2020 and 2021.
NASDAQ
iShares Global Consumer Staples (KXI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: KXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.29, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. iShares Global Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Fair Isaac (FICO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fair Isaac (FICO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Titan Machinery (TITN) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
January 2023 Options Now Available For STAG Industrial
Investors in STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the STAG options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified the following put contract of particular interest. The...
