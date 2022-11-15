Read full article on original website
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Sirens: 911 Caller Says Burger Tastes Like Toothpaste; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Hit-and-Run Arrests
• A two-vehicle accident with possible minor injuries was reported at the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and South Market Boulevard at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 14. • A 78-year-old man sustained a possible minor ankle injury following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in a parking lot in the...
Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
Sirens: Suspects Use Stroller to Steal; Arrest After Gun Held to Person; Assault; DUI Arrest; Crashes
• Just after 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, a caller reported their vehicle’s tires were slashed in the 10 block of North Market Boulevard sometime overnight. • One to two subjects who were reportedly “screaming” and possibly breaking things inside a residence in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court were arrested just after 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 and were booked into the Lewis County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home...
Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation
Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
Oregon car chase leads to shootout in Thurston County
An incident in Oregon led law enforcement to Thurston County where a shootout occurred, killing one person and injuring another. On Monday, after deputies in Thurston County were notified about the Oregon incident, two people in a car were coming northbound into their county on Interstate 5. The car was...
Thurston County Police Looking for Suspect Who Hit Man With Axe
Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a man who hit another man in the head with an axe early Monday morning. About 12:45 a.m., near the corner of Martin Way East and Sleater-Kinney Road, two men got into a dispute over money, Lt. Paul Lower said. That...
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
1 dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Thurston County Monday afternoon. Officials said two men, who were wanted in Oregon, were spotted in a stolen car in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Monday. That's when Lewis County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men kept driving and a pursuit began.
Lewis County ‘Net Nanny’ operation leads to 12 arrests
CHEHALIS, Wash. – Twelve individuals were taken into custody in Lewis County this weekend as part of a multi-agency operation identifying those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County law enforcement agencies and several...
1 suspect killed, another injured in officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A police chase across Oregon and Washington ended in an officer-involved shooting involving multiple agencies on Monday as one suspect was shot and killed, and another was wounded. It started with an incident in Oregon around 12 p.m. that prompted officers in southwest Washington to...
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
Tacoma Police Union says police chief's reports of falling crime 'misleading'
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Union sent a letter to the city council and police chief, claiming the most recent crime data presentation was misleading and far from the truth. On Nov. 1, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented data to city council which paints a hopeful picture for...
