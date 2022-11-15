ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Suspects Use Stroller to Steal; Arrest After Gun Held to Person; Assault; DUI Arrest; Crashes

• Just after 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, a caller reported their vehicle’s tires were slashed in the 10 block of North Market Boulevard sometime overnight. • One to two subjects who were reportedly “screaming” and possibly breaking things inside a residence in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court were arrested just after 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 and were booked into the Lewis County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.
CHEHALIS, WA
KING 5

Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident

KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation

Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Looking for Suspect Who Hit Man With Axe

Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a man who hit another man in the head with an axe early Monday morning. About 12:45 a.m., near the corner of Martin Way East and Sleater-Kinney Road, two men got into a dispute over money, Lt. Paul Lower said. That...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

Lewis County ‘Net Nanny’ operation leads to 12 arrests

CHEHALIS, Wash. – Twelve individuals were taken into custody in Lewis County this weekend as part of a multi-agency operation identifying those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County law enforcement agencies and several...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy