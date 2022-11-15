Read full article on original website
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
Chronicle
Sirens: 911 Caller Says Burger Tastes Like Toothpaste; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Hit-and-Run Arrests
• A two-vehicle accident with possible minor injuries was reported at the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and South Market Boulevard at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 14. • A 78-year-old man sustained a possible minor ankle injury following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in a parking lot in the...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
Man suspected of numerous assaults on women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said is responsible for numerous assaults in King County at the Burien Transit Center. Officials said the 42-year-old man was approaching women at the transit center and offering...
Police seeking suspects, vehicle in Lakewood shooting
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are searching for four suspects in a reported shooting. The four suspects were involved in a crash and shooting at the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. That intersection reopened at about 6:30 p.m. Detectives with the...
Oregon car chase leads to shootout in Thurston County
An incident in Oregon led law enforcement to Thurston County where a shootout occurred, killing one person and injuring another. On Monday, after deputies in Thurston County were notified about the Oregon incident, two people in a car were coming northbound into their county on Interstate 5. The car was...
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home...
KOMO News
2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle
Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
thejoltnews.com
Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation
Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
q13fox.com
Washington man sentenced to 26 years for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington man who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and dumped her body off of a hillside was convicted of first-degree murder. A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Colin Dudley on Nov. 14 to more than 26 years and 8 months in prison. Kassandra Cantrell disappeared...
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
nwnewsradio.com
Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter
King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
