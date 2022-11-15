ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Newscast 11.18.22: Republican candidate for state auditor in Iowa concedes race ahead of recount deadline; IA has its second-highest voter turnout in a mid-term election this year

Republican candidate for Iowa state auditor Todd Halbur has conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand and has abandoned his call for a recount. Halbur previously said he would ask for a recount. Unofficial results show Sand received nearly 3-thousand more votes than Halbur. In a post on Facebook today (Friday),...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds' staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
Outgoing State Treasurer says Democrats need to examine what Iowans want done

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says it’s time to do some personal reflection, and for the Democratic Party to do the same after he lost his re-election bid. Fitzgerald talked with Radio Iowa about the loss almost one week ago.”Well, I guess I was surprised after 40 years…I guess you’re surprised you think you can keep winning. But that’s politics. And sometimes the other team just gets more votes, and that’s what happened. So my career comes to an end the state treasurer,” Fitzgerald says.
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident

AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands

With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient, according to arrest affidavits filed in the case. Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an […]
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
