Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
LAKEWOOD, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Suspects Use Stroller to Steal; Arrest After Gun Held to Person; Assault; DUI Arrest; Crashes

• Just after 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, a caller reported their vehicle’s tires were slashed in the 10 block of North Market Boulevard sometime overnight. • One to two subjects who were reportedly “screaming” and possibly breaking things inside a residence in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court were arrested just after 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 and were booked into the Lewis County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.
CHEHALIS, WA
KING 5

Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident

KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Washington man sentenced to 26 years for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington man who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and dumped her body off of a hillside was convicted of first-degree murder. A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Colin Dudley on Nov. 14 to more than 26 years and 8 months in prison. Kassandra Cantrell disappeared...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation

Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Looking for Suspect Who Hit Man With Axe

Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a man who hit another man in the head with an axe early Monday morning. About 12:45 a.m., near the corner of Martin Way East and Sleater-Kinney Road, two men got into a dispute over money, Lt. Paul Lower said. That...
OLYMPIA, WA

