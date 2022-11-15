Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
Chronicle
Sirens: 911 Caller Says Burger Tastes Like Toothpaste; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Hit-and-Run Arrests
• A two-vehicle accident with possible minor injuries was reported at the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and South Market Boulevard at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 14. • A 78-year-old man sustained a possible minor ankle injury following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in a parking lot in the...
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
Chronicle
Sirens: Suspects Use Stroller to Steal; Arrest After Gun Held to Person; Assault; DUI Arrest; Crashes
• Just after 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 11, a caller reported their vehicle’s tires were slashed in the 10 block of North Market Boulevard sometime overnight. • One to two subjects who were reportedly “screaming” and possibly breaking things inside a residence in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court were arrested just after 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 and were booked into the Lewis County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.
Chronicle
SWAT Team Arrests Ex-Pierce County Sheriff's Sergeant for Domestic Violence
A former Pierce County sheriff's sergeant who pleaded guilty and received no new jail time last month in an assault case from 2018 was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic violence, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson said. Robert Glen Carpenter, 52, was taken into custody after his girlfriend called authorities at...
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
Alleged DUI driver flees, crashes into Longview slough
While trying to flee from Longview police, a woman suspected of driving under the influence drove off an embankment and landed in a slough Sunday night, according to officials.
q13fox.com
Washington man sentenced to 26 years for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington man who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and dumped her body off of a hillside was convicted of first-degree murder. A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Colin Dudley on Nov. 14 to more than 26 years and 8 months in prison. Kassandra Cantrell disappeared...
thejoltnews.com
Police shooting in Thurston County under investigation
Authorities are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon in Thurston County. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is probing the shooting that occurred on Old Highway 99 near Violet Prairie Road SW, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated. The incident started with a pursuit in Lewis County that...
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Suspect Who Hit Man With Axe
Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a man who hit another man in the head with an axe early Monday morning. About 12:45 a.m., near the corner of Martin Way East and Sleater-Kinney Road, two men got into a dispute over money, Lt. Paul Lower said. That...
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
Oregon car chase leads to shootout in Thurston County
An incident in Oregon led law enforcement to Thurston County where a shootout occurred, killing one person and injuring another. On Monday, after deputies in Thurston County were notified about the Oregon incident, two people in a car were coming northbound into their county on Interstate 5. The car was...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
Chronicle
Owner of Karma the ‘Dangerous Dog’ Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Lewis County Superior Court
A Chehalis woman accused of being evasive with officers investigating a video showing a child in her care torturing a cat, posting a threatening banner facing her neighbor’s property and wrongfully accusing the county’s humane officer of assault has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court.
Chronicle
Patient Strangled to Death at Western State Hospital Identified by Medical Examiner
A patient at Western State Hospital in Lakewood who was killed last month at the state psychiatric hospital was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Stephen Kellogg, 69, died of strangulation Oct. 28, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. The man's death was ruled a homicide.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
Comments / 0