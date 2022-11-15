Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with felony DWI
KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill
New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.
DA reports two convictions in Troy
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man allegedly shot near office of anti-gun organization at Family Partnership Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police and firefighters responded to the Family Partnership Center on North Hamilton Street Thursday night for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. City 911 dispatched the first responders at 7:15 p.m. Firefighters on Engine 2 were on the scene...
Albany man pleads guilty to attempted murder
An Albany man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem seeks to have DWI conviction overturned
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Potential active shooter incident shuts down Gap warehouse in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – A social media threat posted in a Facebook Live video before dawn this morning, resulted in heavy police activity at the Gap Distribution Center at 110 Merritt Boulevard Thursday afternoon. A female Gap employee reportedly called the Town of Fishkill Police Thursday afternoon to report...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man accused of assaulting police officer enters guilty plea
POUGHKEEPSIE – Michael Becerril, 30, arrested after an officer-involved shooting incident in February in the Town of Fishkill, entered a guilty plea before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin on Wednesday. Three Town of Fishkill police officers were the subject of a lengthy grand jury investigation that ultimately cleared...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man released after shooting assailant in the face
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for attempted murder
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to attempted murder. Jonathan Esson, 34, was charged with the daytime stabbing of another man in Newburgh on July 9, 2021. As...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Middletown fire lieutenant sentenced to prison for being major drug trafficker
GOSHEN – A former Middletown City professional firefighter who held the position of lieutenant was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday for being a major drug trafficker and conspiracy. Paul Smith, 52, of Deerpark, who was arrested in February 2019, was sentenced by Judge Craig Brown to 10...
Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison
A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange Sheriff’s Office implements body-cams
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency in the region to implement a body camera system. Assistant Undersheriff Anthony Weed to the county legislature’s oversight committee on Thursday that the program is working well. “The body cams are out; they are...
One injured after shooting in Troy
According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
Police conduct drug sweep at Goshen schools
The district says it asked police to do a drug detection sweep at Goshen High School and C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Behind Bars: Convicted murderer breaks silence in exclusive interview ahead of chance for parole
Nearly 30 years ago, 26-year-old Dennis Folk was shot and killed by Matthew Svanberg while he was working the night shift as a gas station attendant in Ridge.
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison in racehorse doping case
WHITE PLAINS – A veterinarian and a trainer, both from Orange County, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in distributing adulterated and misbranded drugs in connection with a racehorse doping scheme. Louis Grasso, 65, of Pine Bush, was sentenced to four years and two months in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown physician’s assistant sentenced for enticing minors
WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.
