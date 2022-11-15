POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.

