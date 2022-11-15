ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with felony DWI

KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DA reports two convictions in Troy

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem seeks to have DWI conviction overturned

POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man accused of assaulting police officer enters guilty plea

POUGHKEEPSIE – Michael Becerril, 30, arrested after an officer-involved shooting incident in February in the Town of Fishkill, entered a guilty plea before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin on Wednesday. Three Town of Fishkill police officers were the subject of a lengthy grand jury investigation that ultimately cleared...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man released after shooting assailant in the face

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for attempted murder

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to attempted murder. Jonathan Esson, 34, was charged with the daytime stabbing of another man in Newburgh on July 9, 2021. As...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange Sheriff’s Office implements body-cams

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency in the region to implement a body camera system. Assistant Undersheriff Anthony Weed to the county legislature’s oversight committee on Thursday that the program is working well. “The body cams are out; they are...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One injured after shooting in Troy

According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown physician’s assistant sentenced for enticing minors

WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

