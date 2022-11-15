Hisense deal cuts 50-inch 4K HDR TV price to £299!

Hisense makes some of the best affordable TVs, but this discounted deal takes an already low price and makes it even lower. For a popular 50-inch 4K HDR TV it's well worth a look.

The deal drops the price of the Hisense A6 50-inch Smart TV down to £299. That makes this among one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

View the Hisense 50-inch TV deal at Amazon

This TV is one of Hisense's most well-reviewed models at Amazon, sitting high up the list of popular purchases. It scores a solid 9/10 based on the over 1500 user reviews on Amazon.

Here are the full details of the deal.

Hisense A6BGTUK 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was £499 , now £299 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4K HDR TV from Hisense is now under three hundred pounds in the Black Friday sales. As we said in our review: it's a cheap 4K TV that allows you go for a bigger screen without sacrificing detail and motion clarity to get there. View Deal

A recent 5-star review on Amazon says: "I have had this TV for 2 weeks now and I have upgraded from an LG 65 inch TV which was just coming up to 5 years old. I looked at various televisions prior to deciding on this one but went for this one mainly because of bad customer reviews on other more expensive televisions so I thought I would try this Hisense because of its price and 2-year manufacturer's warranty. I am happy to say that so far I am very happy with my choice." High praise indeed.

Like the idea of this TV but aren't sure about the brand? There's a great Samsung 50-inch TV offer on Amazon too should you prefer.