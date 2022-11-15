Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Simpson Cross Country Runner Moon Caps Off Fantastic Season with All-American Honors
Simpson College men’s cross country runner Spencer Moon wrapped up a great season with a 10th place finish in the NCAA Division III Championship to earn All-American status Saturday at Forest Akers Golf Course. Moon became the first Storm runner since 1989 to earn the coveted All-American honor, crossing...
kniakrls.com
Pella Native McMartin Earns All-American Status for Central
She left Pella High School as its fastest ever 5K runner among girls — and was a national qualifier for the Central Dutch in 2021. In her return trip to race among the best in NCAA Division III, Caroline McMartin earned All-American status earlier today. McMartin placed 24th (22:31)...
kniakrls.com
Four Norwalk girls wrestlers place first at Ballard Scramble
The Norwalk girls wrestling team opened its first season of competition Thursday night as 12 Warriors took part in the Ballard Scramble. Sixteen teams participated in the meet but no team scores were kept. Norwalk ranked third in the field with 13 wins by fall. Warrior wrestlers placing first on...
kniakrls.com
Pella Girls Basketball Seeking Leap from Returning Players
Three of the graduating seniors from the Pella Girls Basketball team left some shoes to fill for a core group of returning members in 2023. A backcourt combining for 24 points per game with Anna Vander Waal, Anna Childerston, and Reagan Van Wyk has left the Dutch coaching staff seeking some development for those who played a lot behind that group, according to Head Coach Blaine Forsythe.
kniakrls.com
Central Stretches Men’s Basketball Streak to Three
It wasn’t a one-man show Saturday as the Central College men’s basketball team displayed its balance in extending its win streak to three games with a 72-59 victory over Westminster College (Mo.) Saturday in the Webster University (Mo.) Classic. The 28 points put up by center Joshua Van...
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Girls Open on the Road Monday
The Pleasantville Trojans will open the 2022 varsity girls basketball season with a 7:30 p.m. non-conference affair on the road against the Saydel Eagles Monday. The Trojans under the direction of head coach Jeff Cook turned in a record of 12-10 a year ago. The Trojans were a senior dominated...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Featuring Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team will have two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he will be relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Thinks A Top Half Finish In BGC
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad hopes to contend for at least a top half finish in the Bluegrass Conference this season. The Saints started slowly last season as they were short handed but caught fire in the second half of the season to post a 6-4 conference record and finish in 5th place. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports the BGC will be again very tough at the top.
kniakrls.com
Central Lands 10 on Football All-Conference Squad
Ten Central College players were tabbed for the American Rivers all-conference football squad Friday. Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was a first-team pick for the second time while offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) and punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) were named to the first team after winning second-team honors a year ago. Defensive back Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) and wide receiver Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) were also first-team selections. Klein received honorable mention last year.
kniakrls.com
Central’s McMartin, Silver Gain Cross Country All-America Honors
As icy winds whistled across a snow-blanketed course, the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships presented not only the season’s most competitive field but its harshest conditions Saturday, but Central College’s runners seized the moment. Junior Caroline McMartin (Pella) and senior Caleb Silver (Conrad, BCLUW HS) each gained...
kniakrls.com
Two Simpson Football Players Selected to ARC Teams
Simpson football seniors Reed Worth and Wyatt Schaben were selected to the 2022 All-American Rivers Conference Football Team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Worth was selected as a 2nd Team honoree, and led the conference in receiving yards with 1,157, touchdown catches with 13, and yards per game in 115.7. Schaben was named as an Honorable Mention, leading the conference in tackles with 98 overall tackles and 83 tackles in American Rivers Conference play. Find a link to the full honorees below.
kniakrls.com
PCM Girls Basketball Opens Season With Win Over Chariton
The PCM girls basketball team opened their season on the road Friday night and brought home a 41-32 victory over the Chariton Chargers. Addison Steenhoek, last season’s scoring leader for the Mustangs, picked up right where she left off scoring 11 points to lead PCM offensively. Paige Steenhoek and Tori Lindsay weren’t far off of Addison’s pace, each score nine points respectively. Madie Reed added six points, while Sophia Steenhoek scored 4 and Sidney Shaver had 2.
kniakrls.com
Culture a Focal Point for Pella Christian Girls Basketball This Season
After a tough season that saw the Pella Christian girls basketball team manage four wins last year, Eagles first-year head coach Jordan Dyk is hoping to reenergize the program this winter. While skill development and strategy could help the Eagles return to the success they had in the mid-2000’s to...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
kniakrls.com
Reed’s Leadership Important For The Melcher-Dallas Girls
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will have just one senior on the team this year. Kasyn Reed will be looked on to provide the kind of leadership that Coach Kelsey Goff wants. Goff tells KNIA Sports Reed has been a four year veteran and will be a great asset for the Saints.
kniakrls.com
Van Gorp Pumps in 28 in Central Men’s Basketball Runaway
Center Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) owned the paint, and the Central College men’s basketball team owned the game. Van Gorp poured in a career-high 28 points, as the Dutch (2-2) put in another lockdown defensive effort to stifle Webster University (Mo.) 66-45 at the Webster University Classic Friday.
kniakrls.com
Simpson’s Spencer Moon to Compete at NCAA Cross Country Championships Tomorrow
Simpson runner Spencer Moon is competing in his fourth NCAA National Tournament in under one calendar year on Saturday, after qualifying to the NCAA D-III Cross Country championships in the regional qualifying meet last week. Moon placed third at the meet, and was the lone qualifier for the Storm. Moon competed at last year’s Cross Country championships, the Indoor Track and Field Championships, and the Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and will compete Saturday in Lansing, Michigan.
kniakrls.com
Scoring Will Need To Increase For Knoxville Girls Basketball This Season
Much of the scoring from the Knoxville Girls Basketball season last year is back for this season. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that 88% of the scoring is back from last year. Ritchhart says the three main scorers will likely be Emma Dunkin, Hannah Dunkin, and Brittany Bacorn, but to compete with everyone on the schedule, he says the scoring from everyone needs to pick up this season.
kniakrls.com
All-District For Knoxville Football Announced
Knoxville earned 13 players on the all-district football team this season. Earning 2nd team honors was kicker Luka DeJong. DeJong was perfect in ten extra point attempts and went 2/5 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Also getting a special teams nod was punter Max Magana. Magana was 3rd in Class 3A District six in punting average with 35.8 yards per punt. Also earning 2nd team all-district was Noah Keefer, and George Gilbert both offensive at large. Keefer made significant improvement at quarterback this season before suffering a season ending injury in week seven. Jack Bertrand was 2nd team offensive line while Wayne Johnston was 2nd team defensive line. Kale Kincaid, who led the Panthers in tackles this season with 62 was 2nd team defense and his linebacking teammate Tyce Huyck also earned 2nd team. Jay Kellar earned 2nd team defense. Honorable mention was Koby Higginbothan, Spencer VanHauen, Konner Leslie, and Dakota Ramsey. Knoxville finished the season with a 1-8 record and 1-4 in district play.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Girls Look To Improve Shooting This Season
Shooting was a definite area of struggling for the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad last season. The Saints only made 23% of their shots overall and 26% of their three point shots, both ranked Melcher-Dallas near the bottom of the Bluegrass Conference. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports it is all about confidence, and not being timid to take a shot.
Comments / 0