BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO