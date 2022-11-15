ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy, KY

fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower

Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
HARRODSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juvenile facility employees, former employees speak out

Whistleblowers paint picture of youth neglect, danger for staff. Editor’s note: The Community Voice rarely includes anonymous sources but is making an exception in this case to allow employees a chance to speak out about conditions of concern at the Adair Youth Development Center. At least two people supported each claim in this article.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
