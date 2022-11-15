Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
WKYT 27
Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
wymt.com
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary. Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London. We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused...
wymt.com
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
harrodsburgherald.com
Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower
Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
lakercountry.com
Details released about arrest of missing Russell County persons
According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of two people who went missing from Russell County came as a result of shots being fired into a home off Highway 80. In a report from the sheriff’s office, Matthew Boutwell and Sabena Ramirez were arrested Tuesday evening after...
adairvoice.com
EXCLUSIVE: Juvenile facility employees, former employees speak out
Whistleblowers paint picture of youth neglect, danger for staff. Editor’s note: The Community Voice rarely includes anonymous sources but is making an exception in this case to allow employees a chance to speak out about conditions of concern at the Adair Youth Development Center. At least two people supported each claim in this article.
