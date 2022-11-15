Each year coaches have to deal with a few rule changes. Many years they are subtle and only a player, coach or someone who follows basketball closely would notice. This season, this is one rule change to high school basketball that fans will notice the moment they walk into any gymnasium. It is the shot clock. Both boys and girls unions are following the lead of other states and instituting a :35 shot clock. Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with their up tempo style of play, it will not affect the Sabers, and she said in the scrimmage the Sabers have played in, they have not felt any real difference in the flow of the game.

CEDAR, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO