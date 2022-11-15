Read full article on original website
Central’s McMartin, Silver Gain Cross Country All-America Honors
As icy winds whistled across a snow-blanketed course, the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships presented not only the season’s most competitive field but its harshest conditions Saturday, but Central College’s runners seized the moment. Junior Caroline McMartin (Pella) and senior Caleb Silver (Conrad, BCLUW HS) each gained...
Pella Native McMartin Earns All-American Status for Central
She left Pella High School as its fastest ever 5K runner among girls — and was a national qualifier for the Central Dutch in 2021. In her return trip to race among the best in NCAA Division III, Caroline McMartin earned All-American status earlier today. McMartin placed 24th (22:31)...
Simpson Cross Country Runner Moon Caps Off Fantastic Season with All-American Honors
Simpson College men’s cross country runner Spencer Moon wrapped up a great season with a 10th place finish in the NCAA Division III Championship to earn All-American status Saturday at Forest Akers Golf Course. Moon became the first Storm runner since 1989 to earn the coveted All-American honor, crossing...
Central Stretches Men’s Basketball Streak to Three
It wasn’t a one-man show Saturday as the Central College men’s basketball team displayed its balance in extending its win streak to three games with a 72-59 victory over Westminster College (Mo.) Saturday in the Webster University (Mo.) Classic. The 28 points put up by center Joshua Van...
Norwalk girls wrestlers compete at Nevada tournament; more sports start Monday
Eleven Norwalk girls wrestlers competed in the Central Iowa Kickoff Tournament held Saturday at Nevada. The Warriors scored 30 points and finished 25th out of 28 teams. The top three squads were Perry with 190 points, Raccoon River-Northwest with 173 and Dallas Center-Grimes 156. Norwalk place-winners on the day included...
Central Lands 10 on Football All-Conference Squad
Ten Central College players were tabbed for the American Rivers all-conference football squad Friday. Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was a first-team pick for the second time while offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) and punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) were named to the first team after winning second-team honors a year ago. Defensive back Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) and wide receiver Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) were also first-team selections. Klein received honorable mention last year.
Simpson’s Spencer Moon to Compete at NCAA Cross Country Championships Tomorrow
Simpson runner Spencer Moon is competing in his fourth NCAA National Tournament in under one calendar year on Saturday, after qualifying to the NCAA D-III Cross Country championships in the regional qualifying meet last week. Moon placed third at the meet, and was the lone qualifier for the Storm. Moon competed at last year’s Cross Country championships, the Indoor Track and Field Championships, and the Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and will compete Saturday in Lansing, Michigan.
Vetterick excited to lead Norwalk’s new girls wrestling program
When Alanah Vetterick started wrestling in third grade, she was the only girl in the room on day one and quickly asked her mother if it was OK for her to be there. Nearly 15 years later, Vetterick appears to be right where she belongs as the first-ever girls head wrestling coach at Norwalk Community.
Blommers Secures Second Triathlon All-American Honor
Central College’s senior, Pella High School graduate, and triathlete Lindsey Blommers (Pella) was named a second team All-American Thursday after her performance at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships Saturday. Blommers took 14th place in the 12-team NCAA Division III field, earning second team All-American accolades in consecutive seasons.
Pella Christian’s Isaac Kacmarynski Receives Scholarship from the IBA
At the Class 1A State Championship Football game Friday night, the Iowa Bankers Association announced Pella Christian senior Isaac Kacmarynski as the recipient of the IBA’s 2022 Student Athlete Achievement Award in Class 1A. Along with the award from the IBA, comes a $1,000 scholarship to the college of...
Central Wrestling Squad Knocks Off Top-10 Opponent
Spoiling the home opener for the No. 8 ranked Coe College Kohawks, the Central College wrestling team left Thursday’s dual with a 24-16 victory. It’s the first win for Central (1-0, 1-0 ARC) in Cedar Rapids since 1990 and just the second victory over the Kohawks (0-1, 0-1 ARC) in coach Eric Van Kley’s 16-year tenure.
Knoxville Panthers vs. Cancer Looks To Build On Already Successful Silent Auction
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad had their first full game action on Thursday night in the annual Pride Scrimmage. While the Panthers beat Ottumwa 40-32 there is a more important meaning behind the game, than just playing someone else in a different color of uniform. The Pride Scrimmage requires teams that participate in the games also perform a community service project. The Panthers vs. Cancer game on January 21st will be the service project that Knoxville is tied to. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and his wife Megan have been hard at work all offseason to help make the silent auction even better than last year.
Two Simpson Football Players Selected to ARC Teams
Simpson football seniors Reed Worth and Wyatt Schaben were selected to the 2022 All-American Rivers Conference Football Team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Worth was selected as a 2nd Team honoree, and led the conference in receiving yards with 1,157, touchdown catches with 13, and yards per game in 115.7. Schaben was named as an Honorable Mention, leading the conference in tackles with 98 overall tackles and 83 tackles in American Rivers Conference play. Find a link to the full honorees below.
Pella Girls Basketball Seeking Leap from Returning Players
Three of the graduating seniors from the Pella Girls Basketball team left some shoes to fill for a core group of returning members in 2023. A backcourt combining for 24 points per game with Anna Vander Waal, Anna Childerston, and Reagan Van Wyk has left the Dutch coaching staff seeking some development for those who played a lot behind that group, according to Head Coach Blaine Forsythe.
Four Norwalk girls wrestlers place first at Ballard Scramble
The Norwalk girls wrestling team opened its first season of competition Thursday night as 12 Warriors took part in the Ballard Scramble. Sixteen teams participated in the meet but no team scores were kept. Norwalk ranked third in the field with 13 wins by fall. Warrior wrestlers placing first on...
Culture a Focal Point for Pella Christian Girls Basketball This Season
After a tough season that saw the Pella Christian girls basketball team manage four wins last year, Eagles first-year head coach Jordan Dyk is hoping to reenergize the program this winter. While skill development and strategy could help the Eagles return to the success they had in the mid-2000’s to...
Reed’s Leadership Important For The Melcher-Dallas Girls
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will have just one senior on the team this year. Kasyn Reed will be looked on to provide the kind of leadership that Coach Kelsey Goff wants. Goff tells KNIA Sports Reed has been a four year veteran and will be a great asset for the Saints.
Bank Iowa Donates to Athletic Departments for Touchdowns Scored
Bank Iowa made a donation following the fall sports season to the Pella Community School District and Pella Christian High School. The local branch gave $20 for every home touchdown scored by the Dutch and Eagles over the past few months as part of their “Powered by” segment for 92.1 KRLS. All proceeds from the donations are going to support the athletics programs at both Pella and Pella Christian Schools. Combined, $1,120 was donated.
Pleasantville Girls Open on the Road Monday
The Pleasantville Trojans will open the 2022 varsity girls basketball season with a 7:30 p.m. non-conference affair on the road against the Saydel Eagles Monday. The Trojans under the direction of head coach Jeff Cook turned in a record of 12-10 a year ago. The Trojans were a senior dominated...
Season of Gratitude Continuing at Central College
It’s the Season of Gratitude at Central College, a program that extends to students and faculty alike and challenges campus to give to others locally and beyond. This past week was the annual food drive, with boxes available on campus for non-perishable food donations, and highlighted by a visit from the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio at the Maytag Student Center on Thursday.
