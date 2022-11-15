Imagine this: You're driving down a Kentucky highway trying to get home sometime this winter after Mother Nature covered your area in a blanket of snow. As you creep along you see headlights in the distance heading the opposite direction. As the lights draw closer, you see a rooster tail of snow being thrown into the air and realize it's one of the state's snow plows out doing its job of trying to clear the road for drivers like you. As it passes you, you glance over to take a look and notice a name displayed across its side. Is it the driver's name? Nope. It's the name of the plow itself, and it's a name created by residents like you.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO