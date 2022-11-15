As the start of the girls basketball season at Pella Christian continues to approach, Jordan Dyk is excited to begin his first season as the Eagles head coach. Dyk was announced as the new leader of the Pella Christian girls basketball program earlier this year on April 15th. His wife Kristin is a graduate of Pella Christian and still owns the career and season records for rebounds, blocked shots, and field goal percentage. While Dyk has coaching experience, including coaching the offensive line for the Eagles football team this season, this will be his first time coaching a girls sport. With little to no offseason to transition between the two different sports, Dyk says he has been trying to adjust on the fly and adds that he’s enjoyed working with the team in the short time they’ve been practicing.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO