Pella Girls Basketball Seeking Leap from Returning Players
Three of the graduating seniors from the Pella Girls Basketball team left some shoes to fill for a core group of returning members in 2023. A backcourt combining for 24 points per game with Anna Vander Waal, Anna Childerston, and Reagan Van Wyk has left the Dutch coaching staff seeking some development for those who played a lot behind that group, according to Head Coach Blaine Forsythe.
All-District For Knoxville Football Announced
Knoxville earned 13 players on the all-district football team this season. Earning 2nd team honors was kicker Luka DeJong. DeJong was perfect in ten extra point attempts and went 2/5 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Also getting a special teams nod was punter Max Magana. Magana was 3rd in Class 3A District six in punting average with 35.8 yards per punt. Also earning 2nd team all-district was Noah Keefer, and George Gilbert both offensive at large. Keefer made significant improvement at quarterback this season before suffering a season ending injury in week seven. Jack Bertrand was 2nd team offensive line while Wayne Johnston was 2nd team defensive line. Kale Kincaid, who led the Panthers in tackles this season with 62 was 2nd team defense and his linebacking teammate Tyce Huyck also earned 2nd team. Jay Kellar earned 2nd team defense. Honorable mention was Koby Higginbothan, Spencer VanHauen, Konner Leslie, and Dakota Ramsey. Knoxville finished the season with a 1-8 record and 1-4 in district play.
Simpson Cross Country Runner Moon Caps Off Fantastic Season with All-American Honors
Simpson College men’s cross country runner Spencer Moon wrapped up a great season with a 10th place finish in the NCAA Division III Championship to earn All-American status Saturday at Forest Akers Golf Course. Moon became the first Storm runner since 1989 to earn the coveted All-American honor, crossing...
Central’s McMartin, Silver Gain Cross Country All-America Honors
As icy winds whistled across a snow-blanketed course, the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships presented not only the season’s most competitive field but its harshest conditions Saturday, but Central College’s runners seized the moment. Junior Caroline McMartin (Pella) and senior Caleb Silver (Conrad, BCLUW HS) each gained...
Central Lands 10 on Football All-Conference Squad
Ten Central College players were tabbed for the American Rivers all-conference football squad Friday. Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was a first-team pick for the second time while offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) and punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) were named to the first team after winning second-team honors a year ago. Defensive back Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) and wide receiver Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) were also first-team selections. Klein received honorable mention last year.
Reed’s Leadership Important For The Melcher-Dallas Girls
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will have just one senior on the team this year. Kasyn Reed will be looked on to provide the kind of leadership that Coach Kelsey Goff wants. Goff tells KNIA Sports Reed has been a four year veteran and will be a great asset for the Saints.
Pella Christian’s Isaac Kacmarynski Receives Scholarship from the IBA
At the Class 1A State Championship Football game Friday night, the Iowa Bankers Association announced Pella Christian senior Isaac Kacmarynski as the recipient of the IBA’s 2022 Student Athlete Achievement Award in Class 1A. Along with the award from the IBA, comes a $1,000 scholarship to the college of...
Indianola Girls Basketball Featuring Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team will have two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he will be relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really...
Two Simpson Football Players Selected to ARC Teams
Simpson football seniors Reed Worth and Wyatt Schaben were selected to the 2022 All-American Rivers Conference Football Team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Worth was selected as a 2nd Team honoree, and led the conference in receiving yards with 1,157, touchdown catches with 13, and yards per game in 115.7. Schaben was named as an Honorable Mention, leading the conference in tackles with 98 overall tackles and 83 tackles in American Rivers Conference play. Find a link to the full honorees below.
Knoxville Panthers vs. Cancer Looks To Build On Already Successful Silent Auction
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad had their first full game action on Thursday night in the annual Pride Scrimmage. While the Panthers beat Ottumwa 40-32 there is a more important meaning behind the game, than just playing someone else in a different color of uniform. The Pride Scrimmage requires teams that participate in the games also perform a community service project. The Panthers vs. Cancer game on January 21st will be the service project that Knoxville is tied to. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and his wife Megan have been hard at work all offseason to help make the silent auction even better than last year.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Thinks A Top Half Finish In BGC
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad hopes to contend for at least a top half finish in the Bluegrass Conference this season. The Saints started slowly last season as they were short handed but caught fire in the second half of the season to post a 6-4 conference record and finish in 5th place. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports the BGC will be again very tough at the top.
Jordan Dyk Excited for First Season as Pella Christian Head Girls Basketball Coach
As the start of the girls basketball season at Pella Christian continues to approach, Jordan Dyk is excited to begin his first season as the Eagles head coach. Dyk was announced as the new leader of the Pella Christian girls basketball program earlier this year on April 15th. His wife Kristin is a graduate of Pella Christian and still owns the career and season records for rebounds, blocked shots, and field goal percentage. While Dyk has coaching experience, including coaching the offensive line for the Eagles football team this season, this will be his first time coaching a girls sport. With little to no offseason to transition between the two different sports, Dyk says he has been trying to adjust on the fly and adds that he’s enjoyed working with the team in the short time they’ve been practicing.
Central Wrestling Squad Knocks Off Top-10 Opponent
Spoiling the home opener for the No. 8 ranked Coe College Kohawks, the Central College wrestling team left Thursday’s dual with a 24-16 victory. It’s the first win for Central (1-0, 1-0 ARC) in Cedar Rapids since 1990 and just the second victory over the Kohawks (0-1, 0-1 ARC) in coach Eric Van Kley’s 16-year tenure.
Vetterick excited to lead Norwalk’s new girls wrestling program
When Alanah Vetterick started wrestling in third grade, she was the only girl in the room on day one and quickly asked her mother if it was OK for her to be there. Nearly 15 years later, Vetterick appears to be right where she belongs as the first-ever girls head wrestling coach at Norwalk Community.
Shot Clock Rule Shouldn’t Affect Twin Cedars Girls Basketball
Each year coaches have to deal with a few rule changes. Many years they are subtle and only a player, coach or someone who follows basketball closely would notice. This season, this is one rule change to high school basketball that fans will notice the moment they walk into any gymnasium. It is the shot clock. Both boys and girls unions are following the lead of other states and instituting a :35 shot clock. Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with their up tempo style of play, it will not affect the Sabers, and she said in the scrimmage the Sabers have played in, they have not felt any real difference in the flow of the game.
Blommers Secures Second Triathlon All-American Honor
Central College’s senior, Pella High School graduate, and triathlete Lindsey Blommers (Pella) was named a second team All-American Thursday after her performance at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships Saturday. Blommers took 14th place in the 12-team NCAA Division III field, earning second team All-American accolades in consecutive seasons.
Simpson’s Spencer Moon to Compete at NCAA Cross Country Championships Tomorrow
Simpson runner Spencer Moon is competing in his fourth NCAA National Tournament in under one calendar year on Saturday, after qualifying to the NCAA D-III Cross Country championships in the regional qualifying meet last week. Moon placed third at the meet, and was the lone qualifier for the Storm. Moon competed at last year’s Cross Country championships, the Indoor Track and Field Championships, and the Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and will compete Saturday in Lansing, Michigan.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Look To Improve Shooting This Season
Shooting was a definite area of struggling for the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad last season. The Saints only made 23% of their shots overall and 26% of their three point shots, both ranked Melcher-Dallas near the bottom of the Bluegrass Conference. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports it is all about confidence, and not being timid to take a shot.
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
Season of Gratitude Continuing at Central College
It’s the Season of Gratitude at Central College, a program that extends to students and faculty alike and challenges campus to give to others locally and beyond. This past week was the annual food drive, with boxes available on campus for non-perishable food donations, and highlighted by a visit from the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio at the Maytag Student Center on Thursday.
