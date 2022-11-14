Read full article on original website
Brenden Begeman commits to SDSU football
The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.
Pine Bluffs Championship Football Postgame Remarks
Pine Bluffs went 11-0 en route to the 1A 9-Man State Championship after a 33-27 victory over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. In the playoffs, the Hornets beat Big piney 45-16 and had their hands full with Rocky Mountain before prevailing 35-32. That game prepared them for a tough fight against Shoshoni. But Pine Bluffs certainly earned their 1st state title since 2017 making big plays on offense and some timely defensive plays.
Dentlinger leads South Dakota St. over St. Bonaventure 66-62
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- — Matt Dentlinger had 16 points in South Dakota State's 66-62 victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night. Dentlinger added six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Charlie Easley added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had four steals. Luke Appel shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.
St. John’s, Nebraska look to avoid first loss of season
The early returns for St. John’s and Nebraska show a pair of unbeaten teams getting production from key transfers as
CU men’s basketball target Assane Diop announcing college decision Tuesday afternoon
About one week after the Colorado men’s basketball team signed a pair of elite 2023 prospects in Cody Williams and Courtney Anderson, the Buffs could be in line for another four-star commit when Assane Diop announces his college decision on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. MT. Diop is a local 6-foot-10 center at Accelerated Prep in Denver and he’ll be deciding between Arkansas, Seton Hall and Colorado. 247Sports has him as the No. 2 player in the state of Colorado, one spot behind Accelerated Prep teammate and Baye Fall, who’s announcing his pick between Arkansas, Rutgers, Auburn and Seton Hall also on...
Nebraska Omaha vs. Ball State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Ball State 1-1; Nebraska Omaha 1-2 The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the Ball State Cardinals at 8:37 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a victory while Ball State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
