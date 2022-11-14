About one week after the Colorado men’s basketball team signed a pair of elite 2023 prospects in Cody Williams and Courtney Anderson, the Buffs could be in line for another four-star commit when Assane Diop announces his college decision on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. MT. Diop is a local 6-foot-10 center at Accelerated Prep in Denver and he’ll be deciding between Arkansas, Seton Hall and Colorado. 247Sports has him as the No. 2 player in the state of Colorado, one spot behind Accelerated Prep teammate and Baye Fall, who’s announcing his pick between Arkansas, Rutgers, Auburn and Seton Hall also on...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO