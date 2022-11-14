ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pine Bluffs Championship Football Postgame Remarks

Pine Bluffs went 11-0 en route to the 1A 9-Man State Championship after a 33-27 victory over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. In the playoffs, the Hornets beat Big piney 45-16 and had their hands full with Rocky Mountain before prevailing 35-32. That game prepared them for a tough fight against Shoshoni. But Pine Bluffs certainly earned their 1st state title since 2017 making big plays on offense and some timely defensive plays.
Dentlinger leads South Dakota St. over St. Bonaventure 66-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- — Matt Dentlinger had 16 points in South Dakota State's 66-62 victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night. Dentlinger added six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Charlie Easley added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had four steals. Luke Appel shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.
CU men’s basketball target Assane Diop announcing college decision Tuesday afternoon

About one week after the Colorado men’s basketball team signed a pair of elite 2023 prospects in Cody Williams and Courtney Anderson, the Buffs could be in line for another four-star commit when Assane Diop announces his college decision on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. MT. Diop is a local 6-foot-10 center at Accelerated Prep in Denver and he’ll be deciding between Arkansas, Seton Hall and Colorado. 247Sports has him as the No. 2 player in the state of Colorado, one spot behind Accelerated Prep teammate and Baye Fall, who’s announcing his pick between Arkansas, Rutgers, Auburn and Seton Hall also on...
