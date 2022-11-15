Read full article on original website
Dozens of donors raise over $30,000 for paralyzed Ithaca firefighter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Donations continue to pour in for the family of an Ithaca firefighter left paralyzed after a fall. Zack Weber fell 25 feet from a tree stand last Wednesday. He’s being treated for a spinal cord injury. His family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for growing medical expenses.
Body discovered in Waverly park identified
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities have identified the body of a deceased man discovered in Tioga County. Waverly Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. Officials say the car had been there 4 days. 30-year-old Thomas Bellows Junior was discovered by a drone later that afternoon. No foul play has been indicated in the investigation following his death. The Waverly Police Department is awaiting autopsy results.
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
The public health trifecta: RSV, COVID-19, and the flu in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — RSV cases are rising across Tompkins County, as flu season continues and COVID-19 remains present. Doctor William Klepack is the county’s medical director. He says it’s a triple threat. For doctors, Klepack adds it’s challenging. Klepack strongly advises getting all your shots...
Burglary at Cornell dorm during fire alarm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A burglary at Cascadilla Hall. Cornell University Police received a report of a burglary just before 2 p.m Tuesday. The caller reported their laptop and iPad were stolen from their unlocked dorm room sometime between 1:29 p.m. and 1:47 p.m., while everyone was evacuated from the building for a fire alarm. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CUPD by calling Public Safety Communications at (607) 255-1111.
City of Ithaca receives climate leadership award
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca is getting honored as a climate champion. This week, the city received a leadership award from the Upstate New York chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council. Mayor Laura Lewis says the award recognizes the sustainability efforts from city staff. She adds the award...
Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Starbucks workers striking today at Ithaca Commons shop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Employees at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks are on strike. Workers are taking part in a nationwide protest today, demanding the company fully staff unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United says over 100 locations are participating. The coffee company closed its Collegetown shop in June, citing low...
Trumansburg receives award for its comprehensive plan
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County village is receiving recognition for its future goals. Trumansburg recently won an award from the Upstate New York chapter of the American Planning Association. It honors T-Burg’s comprehensive plan, which includes recommendations on climate change and affordable housing. Village Mayor Rordan...
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries
COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
Cornell receives large grant to study cancer prevention
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell researchers are developing vaccines that could possibly prevent cancer. The National Cancer Institute has granted the university $5.7 million to help with experiments. The Cornell Chronicle reports the vaccines will use the same type of technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.
Cortland County man faces drug felony
TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
Tompkins County legislators adopt 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) The 2023 Tompkins County budget has been approved. In a vote Tuesday of 12-1, legislators adopted the over 200-million-dollar budget for next year. Legislator Deborah Dawson expressed concern about the budget, saying predictions of gloom in the economy means a likely increase in goods and services. Dawson...
Tioga County sees gap in 2023 budget proposal
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is proposing a solution to a projected budget deficit. In her 2023 budget presentation Tuesday, Sauerbrey suggested using $8.5 million from the fund balance and $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to fill a $13 million gap. Overall,...
DMV: Travelers must get REAL ID by May
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
