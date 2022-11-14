ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Men’s hockey falls short at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team fell to American International College, 4-1, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the MassMutual Center. Senior right wing Grayson Constable scored for the Crusaders (2-8-1, 2-5-1 Atlantic Hockey), while freshman left wing Devin Phillips and freshman defenseman Charlie Spence recorded assists. Sophomore goaltender Thomas Gale made 31 saves.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Women’s basketball hosts New Hampshire in home opener

The Holy Cross women's basketball team will be back rocking the Hart Center Arena Wednesday evening, November 16 for their home opener against nonconference foe New Hampshire with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. The contest will stream live on ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (1-1, 0-0 PL):. The...
WORCESTER, MA
Montgomery scores 21, Crusaders fall at #10 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – Junior guard Bo Montgomery tied his career high with 21 points, but the Holy Cross men's basketball team was defeated by No. 10 Creighton 94-65 at the CHI Health Center. The Crusaders fall to 1-2 overall, while the Blue Jays improve to 3-0 on the year.
WORCESTER, MA

