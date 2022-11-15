Read full article on original website
Related
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
Real Madrid to open theme park in Dubai
The football team Real Madrid is set to open a branded theme park in Dubai. The soccer-themed entertainment complex will incorporate a museum dedicated to the team, along with rides, football-inspired games and activities, and memorabilia on sale.If construction and preparation go to plan, the park could open in late 2023.Real Madrid announced the project, in partnership with Dubai Parks and Resorts, in a press release on Thursday.“This innovative new experience will allow families and all football and sports fans, regardless of age, to immerse themselves in the culture of the world’s greatest football club,” said the statement. “Visitors will...
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
These are the most popular honeymoon destinations in the world
White sand beaches and coral reefs await couples who travel to the top trending honeymoon destination in the world, according to a recent survey from European tourism company Kuoni. Its analysis of 445 TikTok hashtags revealed the top honeymoon destinations favored by the app’s users. According to a CNBC report...
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
UK orders Chinese-owned company to sell Britain's biggest chipmaker
The UK government has ordered a Chinese-owned company to unwind its takeover of Britain's biggest chipmaker, citing national security concerns.
hotelnewsme.com
BASK IN THE MOST LUXURIOUS STAYCATION DESTINATIONS THIS NATIONAL DAY
AN INTIMATE STAYCATION AWAITS AT ONE&ONLY THE PALM. UAE residents looking to unwind and relax this National Day weekend are invited to escape to their own oasis of tranquillity at One&Only The Palm. This ultra-luxury resort offers guests complete seclusion from city life nestled between lush gardens and cascading fountains, perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city.
World Cup fans acclimatise to desert accommodation -- in tents and portacabins
As fans trickle into Qatar, they're understandably in holiday mode as they look forward to the prospect of a desert World Cup.
travelnoire.com
Dining At Lisbon's Best Mozambican Restaurant
Last year, I interviewed Chef Jeny Sulemange, co-owner of Lisbon’s Mozambican hotspot Cantinho do Aziz. The family-owned and operated restaurant opened its doors in the 80s and has been serving the best Mozambican food in the city ever since. As Chef Jeny described the cuisine of her beloved homeland...
hotelnewsme.com
ENJOY THE WORLD CUP VACATION AT OPULENT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI
The most glamorous address in the city, Palazzo Versace Dubai, is excited to welcome World Cup-obsessed guests to indulge in the most luxurious vacation with a chance to win match tickets and watch the game live. Palazzo Versace Dubai is going all out to provide guests with the most opulent...
cruisefever.net
Fastest Growing Cruise Line Adds Another New Ship Headed for Miami
MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has added another new cruise ship to their fleet when they took delivery of their latest flagship, MSC Seascape. MSC Seascape will be christened in New York City in early December before heading to her home at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Once in Miami, the cruise ship will offer week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Ritz-Carlton's $6,400-a-week luxury superyacht cruise has finally set sail
Evrima, the first of three custom-built yachts from the famous hotel chain, has begun its maiden voyage, a seven-night cruise from Barcelona to Nice.
You Can Eat 150 Years of Italian History on the Shores of Lake Como
Mistral chef Ettore Bocchia is cooking a tasting menu that riffs on a century and a half of Italian culinary history, drawing from his own archival research.
How you can access some of the world’s best airport lounges this busy travel season
The flying experience can be hectic. But, thankfully there are places to rest and relax in the airport to help take the stress out of flying — complete with food and drink. Here's how you can get access to some of the world's best lounges.
Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.
As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0