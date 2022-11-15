ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Real Madrid to open theme park in Dubai

The football team Real Madrid is set to open a branded theme park in Dubai. The soccer-themed entertainment complex will incorporate a museum dedicated to the team, along with rides, football-inspired games and activities, and memorabilia on sale.If construction and preparation go to plan, the park could open in late 2023.Real Madrid announced the project, in partnership with Dubai Parks and Resorts, in a press release on Thursday.“This innovative new experience will allow families and all football and sports fans, regardless of age, to immerse themselves in the culture of the world’s greatest football club,” said the statement. “Visitors will...
Hypebae

These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'

It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
hotelnewsme.com

BASK IN THE MOST LUXURIOUS STAYCATION DESTINATIONS THIS NATIONAL DAY

AN INTIMATE STAYCATION AWAITS AT ONE&ONLY THE PALM. UAE residents looking to unwind and relax this National Day weekend are invited to escape to their own oasis of tranquillity at One&Only The Palm. This ultra-luxury resort offers guests complete seclusion from city life nestled between lush gardens and cascading fountains, perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle of the city.
travelnoire.com

Dining At Lisbon's Best Mozambican Restaurant

Last year, I interviewed Chef Jeny Sulemange, co-owner of Lisbon’s Mozambican hotspot Cantinho do Aziz. The family-owned and operated restaurant opened its doors in the 80s and has been serving the best Mozambican food in the city ever since. As Chef Jeny described the cuisine of her beloved homeland...
hotelnewsme.com

ENJOY THE WORLD CUP VACATION AT OPULENT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI

The most glamorous address in the city, Palazzo Versace Dubai, is excited to welcome World Cup-obsessed guests to indulge in the most luxurious vacation with a chance to win match tickets and watch the game live. Palazzo Versace Dubai is going all out to provide guests with the most opulent...
cruisefever.net

Fastest Growing Cruise Line Adds Another New Ship Headed for Miami

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has added another new cruise ship to their fleet when they took delivery of their latest flagship, MSC Seascape. MSC Seascape will be christened in New York City in early December before heading to her home at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Once in Miami, the cruise ship will offer week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
The Associated Press

First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Robb Report

Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.

As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
