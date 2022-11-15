Read full article on original website
Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is holding a public forum for input on updating the town’s housing production plan. The current plan expires in 2023. Barnstable is working with consultants at JM Goldson for the updating process. The meeting will offer people a chance to hear potential strategies and objectives for the plan. The public will also […] The post Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving
HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run from 7 am to 4:30 pm, though roads […] The post Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving appeared first on CapeCod.com.
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department: On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 37 Wareham Fire Department members responded with the following apparatus; Engine 1, Engine 3, Engine 4, Engine 5, Tower 1, Rescue 1, and Squad 2. In addition Assistant Chief Mark Rogers, and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell also responded. Onset Fire; Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, and Squad 2 along with Chief Jeffrey Osswald and Assistant Chief Howard Andersen. Marion Fire; Engine 1 to Station 1 for coverage, and Ladder 1 to the scene. Carver Fire; Engine 1 to Station 2 for coverage, Engine 3, and a Chief officer to the scene. Two 3rd alarm Chief officers responded, one from Whitman FD and one from Plympton FD. The Providence Canteen and the State Rehab truck assisted at the scene as well. Chief Kelley said, “All WFD personnel performed seamlessly with our mutual-aid partners and we greatly appreciate their assistance.” [WFD photos/HN edits] The post THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans
ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service. The post Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Breaking: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Ice Arena on Technology Park Drive was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to discover the emergency shutoff for the ammonia system had malfunctioned. A Tier 2 response was requested to bring hazardous materials technicians to the scene. No injuries were reported. The post Breaking: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wareham firefighters battling two-alarm fire
WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. No injuries were reported. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their […] The post Wareham firefighters battling two-alarm fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted Wareham EMS in packaging the patient and securing hazards to the vehicle. Units stood by until the vehicle was removed from the scene by a tow company. Two department members were committed to assist in transporting the patient with EMS to the Tobey Hospital landing zone, where MedFlight then flew the patient to Rhode Island Hospital for further care. [WFD photo/HN edits] The post DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS
HYANNIS – Barnstable police patrol officers reportedly went to check on an adult female apparently pulling on Main Street shop doors and acting erratically at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At one point, officers reportedly tried to get the unknown female to simply leave and go home when she suddenly turned and jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, holding on and refusing to let go. While being taken into custody, the woman reportedly resisted officers by moving her cuffed hands to the front of her body. And at one point, she allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to take his firearm. She also reportedly broke one of the storefront windows during the entire outburst. Later at police headquarters, HN was told the female was still being very uncooperative and not telling them her name. The volatile “Jane Doe” in custody also reportedly tried to bite officers during the booking process. Police sources were uncertain what was causing the female’s violent behavior, but excessive drug use has not been ruled out as a factor. No police officers were seriously injured. [DEVELOPING] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by the Red Hot Chili Peppers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
