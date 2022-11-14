Read full article on original website
Bladen Journal
Saint Pauls man arrested on drug-related charges
SAINT PAULS — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple community complaints for the area of 1400 block of Old NC 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. All complaints reference the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...
cbs17
BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
Convicted felon charged after Cumberland deputies seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County deputies have charged a convicted felon with numerous gun and drug-related offenses after he was found possessing cocaine, fentanyl and multiple firearms. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Lincoln Aviator, which led CCSO detectives to execute a search warrant...
cbs17
Traffic stop, home search lead to gun, cocaine, fentanyl charges for Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday traffic stop led to a firearm charge and multiple drug trafficking charges for a Fayetteville man. Around 4 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Lincoln Aviator occupied by 33-year-old Joshua David Sheeley, according to the sheriff’s office. A...
Scotland County deputies: Meth, stolen guns, ATV found during search warrant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release. Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office. James Young II, of Gibson Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff: 2 guns, drugs seized at Marlboro County traffic safety checkpoint
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A traffic safety checkpoint resulted in the seizure of two guns and multiple drug charges, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Thursday in the McColl area of Marlboro County, deputies said. The exact location of the incident was not released. Sgt. Billy Stubbs with the MCSO said […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
Person hospitalized after shooting
LUMBERTON — On Nov. 16th around 7:59pm the Lumberton Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the Lumberton Senior High Scho
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
cbs17
Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
WMBF
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are asking for help in their investigation after a woman was shot outside a Lumberton Junior High football game Wednesday night. Police responded to a call just before 8 p.m. of reported gunfire at Lumberton Senior High School football stadium. On arrival they...
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
cbs17
Fayetteville police release sketch of person who may have assaulted, robbed a woman
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released a sketch of a person who they say assaulted and robbed a woman in early October. Around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of Hay Street, police said. The victim told officers she...
cbs17
Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Hope Mills shooting
A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place in Hope Mills.
WECT
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
