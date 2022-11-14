ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Bladen Journal

Saint Pauls man arrested on drug-related charges

SAINT PAULS — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple community complaints for the area of 1400 block of Old NC 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. All complaints reference the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County woman says she’s a victim of rental scam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam. A woman who gave the name Tiffany Lewis rented a home on Chasewater Road in Cumberland County to Ariana Baxter. However, the property has been in foreclosure for nearly two years and the real property owners live out of state. The real property owners now want Baxter to vacate the property.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

