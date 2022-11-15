Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Proponents of Ballot Question One Share What Comes Next
HYANNIS – Question One on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot, an amendment of the state constitution increasing taxes of an additional four percent for income over $1 million, was recently approved by voters. Advocates for the proposition praised the outcome, even as Communications Director for the Yes on One Campaign Andrew Farnitano recognized the divisiveness behind […] The post Proponents of Ballot Question One Share What Comes Next appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Firefighter among recipients of 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards
WORCESTER, MA – Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety Secretary Terrence M. Reidy today joined State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey to honor firefighters from across Massachusetts at the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony, held at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall. WCVB’s Doug Meehan emceed the event. “Over and over […] The post Eastham Firefighter among recipients of 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost and community character as they narrow […] The post State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery
VINEYARD HAVEN – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is reporting an arrest has been made Thursday’s armed bank robbery at the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. No other details were released. Three masked men were being sought following the brazen broad daylight robbery on Martha’s Vineyard. The D.A.’s office says the investigation is […] The post Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 1