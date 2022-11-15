[OFFICIAL MEDIA STATEMENT] District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost announced today that this morning, 11/17/22, at approximately 8:15 am police responded to an incident at the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard. Three unknown individuals rushed into the bank as employees entered to open the bank for business. These subjects were masked, gloved and armed with handguns. The District Attorney and Chief Habekost want to stress that Island residents should remain vigilant, however, they should not be overly alarmed. This was a targeted crime and there is no additional information that should cause undue fear. Federal, State and local police are continuing this investigation and are asking the public for any information regarding the mask depicted in this photo. All three subjects had this mask on. This is a photo from the scene of this robbery. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Tisbury PD @ 508-696-4240 or Trooper Dustin Shaw @ 508-693-0545. The post OFFICIALS RELEASE SURVEILLANCE PHOTO OF MASKED MARTHA’S VINEYARD BANK ROBBER first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

2 DAYS AGO