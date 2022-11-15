Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving
HYANNIS – From Monday to December 2, Huckins Neck Road in Hyannis will be closed to through traffic from Pleasant Pines Avenue to Phinney’s Lane as work continues on Barnstable’s sewer expansion project. Homes and businesses will remain accessible, according to town officials. The closures were run from 7 am to 4:30 pm, though roads […] The post Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined the future of the replacements for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges during two virtual forums this week. Officials showcased potential designs ranging from familiar arches to minimal flat-topped roadway. Lead Engineer John Smith says they are trying to balance durability, cost and community character as they narrow […] The post State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis
HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue. The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work. During the same time, a segment of Craigville Beach […] The post Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery
VINEYARD HAVEN – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is reporting an arrest has been made Thursday’s armed bank robbery at the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. No other details were released. Three masked men were being sought following the brazen broad daylight robbery on Martha’s Vineyard. The D.A.’s office says the investigation is […] The post Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Firefighter among recipients of 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards
WORCESTER, MA – Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety Secretary Terrence M. Reidy today joined State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey to honor firefighters from across Massachusetts at the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony, held at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall. WCVB’s Doug Meehan emceed the event. “Over and over […] The post Eastham Firefighter among recipients of 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
OFFICIALS RELEASE SURVEILLANCE PHOTO OF MASKED MARTHA’S VINEYARD BANK ROBBER
[OFFICIAL MEDIA STATEMENT] District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost announced today that this morning, 11/17/22, at approximately 8:15 am police responded to an incident at the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard. Three unknown individuals rushed into the bank as employees entered to open the bank for business. These subjects were masked, gloved and armed with handguns. The District Attorney and Chief Habekost want to stress that Island residents should remain vigilant, however, they should not be overly alarmed. This was a targeted crime and there is no additional information that should cause undue fear. Federal, State and local police are continuing this investigation and are asking the public for any information regarding the mask depicted in this photo. All three subjects had this mask on. This is a photo from the scene of this robbery. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Tisbury PD @ 508-696-4240 or Trooper Dustin Shaw @ 508-693-0545. The post OFFICIALS RELEASE SURVEILLANCE PHOTO OF MASKED MARTHA’S VINEYARD BANK ROBBER first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Proponents of Ballot Question One Share What Comes Next
HYANNIS – Question One on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot, an amendment of the state constitution increasing taxes of an additional four percent for income over $1 million, was recently approved by voters. Advocates for the proposition praised the outcome, even as Communications Director for the Yes on One Campaign Andrew Farnitano recognized the divisiveness behind […] The post Proponents of Ballot Question One Share What Comes Next appeared first on CapeCod.com.
