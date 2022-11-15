Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
1017thepoint.com
CONNERSVILLE RAILROAD TRESTLE STRUCK 45 TIMES IN TWO YEARS
(Connersville, IN)--In Connersville, city leaders on Monday announced some steps they’re taking to stop semis and other high-profile vehicles from slamming into the railroad trestle on Central Avenue because they can’t fit underneath. The city now says its happened an incredible 45 times in the last couple of years. A feasibility study that would examine the cost of lowering the road under the trestle is planned. There is also new lighting and signage in the works. The city would also like to paint the trestle a brighter color, but CSX – which owns the bridge – won’t allow it.
Shuttered Greenwood hotel given 10 days to comply with orders to improve building
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owner of a troubled hotel in Greenwood now has 10 days to comply with orders to make needed improvements to the building. The city had previously ordered residents vacate the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in October, following reports from the city of mold, sewage, cockroaches and disabled smoke alarms inside the facility.
1017thepoint.com
WORK PROGRESSES ON READMORE THROUGH CITY'S PLACE PROGRAM
(Richmond, IN)--The city of Richmond provided an update Monday on a long-standing uptown building. Work is progressing on the former Readmore Building at 9th and East Main. The rehabilitation of that building is part of the city PLACE program, which identified blighted downtown properties and uses Redevelopment Commission funding for upgrades. Crews are currently fixing damage to the roof.
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Drivers expected to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
When drivers hit the road to go to a Thanksgiving event, they will see the highest gas prices on record.
wbiw.com
A sustainable manufacturer plans a multi-million-dollar investment in Southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG – GIM Inc., a green sustainable manufacturer of composite and steel solutions, announced plans today to establish operations in Scottsburg, creating up to 135 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong...
5th annual goose reduction hunt returns to Indiana state park
NEW CASTLE, Ind — The once-endangered Canada goose has now become a nuisance for many homeowners, businesses and even state parks. One of those parks is Summit Lake State Park, and it wants hunters to help. Canada geese were on the brink of extinction in the 20th century, due...
WRBI Radio
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
2 inmates captured in helicopter search after leaving New Castle correctional facility
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates enjoyed 2 hours of freedom from an Indiana correctional facility after walking out of their housing Monday. 20-year-old Austin Bolton and 19-year-old Keegan Brooks left New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m., the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said. The pair was found two hours later and taken into custody, […]
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
shelbycountypost.com
Student death being investigated in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County officials are investigating the death of a student. Just before 5:30 am Monday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive in regards to an unresponsive 15 year old female. Deputies arrived on scene along with personnel from German Township Fire Department and found the Columbus North High School student deceased inside the residence.
1017thepoint.com
RETTER NAMED 2022 LAW ENFORCEMENT EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter has been named the 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the year. A ceremony was held at the Governor’s mansion that included the reading of an essay by a Seton student named Adeline who won a contest spotlighting the D.A.R.E. program. Now, Sheriff Retter would like to hear from Wayne County residents about issues and concerns about safety and security in Wayne County. You can find a link to an anonymous survey on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
Current Publishing
A Winter Wonderland: Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept., is expected to be the biggest yet
Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept. since 2010, is expected to be the biggest yet. Winterfest, which will be presented from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, has historically been an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the Christmas season, according to Town of Fortville Parks Event Coordinator Natalie Tucker.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Comments / 0