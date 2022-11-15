ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

Fox 19

WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

CONNERSVILLE RAILROAD TRESTLE STRUCK 45 TIMES IN TWO YEARS

(Connersville, IN)--In Connersville, city leaders on Monday announced some steps they’re taking to stop semis and other high-profile vehicles from slamming into the railroad trestle on Central Avenue because they can’t fit underneath. The city now says its happened an incredible 45 times in the last couple of years. A feasibility study that would examine the cost of lowering the road under the trestle is planned. There is also new lighting and signage in the works. The city would also like to paint the trestle a brighter color, but CSX – which owns the bridge – won’t allow it.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

WORK PROGRESSES ON READMORE THROUGH CITY'S PLACE PROGRAM

(Richmond, IN)--The city of Richmond provided an update Monday on a long-standing uptown building. Work is progressing on the former Readmore Building at 9th and East Main. The rehabilitation of that building is part of the city PLACE program, which identified blighted downtown properties and uses Redevelopment Commission funding for upgrades. Crews are currently fixing damage to the roof.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Student death being investigated in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County officials are investigating the death of a student. Just before 5:30 am Monday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive in regards to an unresponsive 15 year old female. Deputies arrived on scene along with personnel from German Township Fire Department and found the Columbus North High School student deceased inside the residence.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

RETTER NAMED 2022 LAW ENFORCEMENT EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter has been named the 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the year. A ceremony was held at the Governor’s mansion that included the reading of an essay by a Seton student named Adeline who won a contest spotlighting the D.A.R.E. program. Now, Sheriff Retter would like to hear from Wayne County residents about issues and concerns about safety and security in Wayne County. You can find a link to an anonymous survey on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

A Winter Wonderland: Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept., is expected to be the biggest yet

Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept. since 2010, is expected to be the biggest yet. Winterfest, which will be presented from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, has historically been an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the Christmas season, according to Town of Fortville Parks Event Coordinator Natalie Tucker.
FORTVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

