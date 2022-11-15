ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Avenue urban park takes step forward

The urban pocket park planned for the corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street froze to a halt after the City held a groundbreaking ceremony last October. Originally planned to open in spring 2022, it now looks like the project is moving along. A maintenance agreement between the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Orlando will allow the City to connect to an OUC waterline and upgrade the sidewalk parallel to Robinson Street to include pavers and trees. A City spokesperson said that once the FDOT permit is issued, construction can begin and that the project is now expected to be complete in May 2023.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Boone High welcomes Harbor House for ‘Expect Respect’ program

Boone High School is pleased to continue its community partnership with Harbor House of Central Florida for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Last year, Harbor House Prevention Coordinator LeAnna Jackson and Prevention Advocate Orbi Rosario worked with three of our reading teachers as well as one of our deaf and hard of hearing teachers to support over 600 students, freshmen through seniors, in the “Expect Respect” program. They kicked off the current school year with our freshman HOPE classes, taught by Coaches Trimble, Ramos and Matusick, and one of our reading teachers, Mrs. Shackleford-France, to continue supporting the academic and behavioral growth for over 600 additional Braves.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
THE VILLAGES, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Children’s literacy program Page 15 expands resources

To accommodate more students across the city, local literacy program Page 15 has expanded its resources and moved into the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center on 800 Grand St. “This new room and our after-school program means a lot. And it’s probably truest to our mission in a lot of ways because of the lines of work that we do in here,” Page 15’s founder and executive director Julia Young said.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attempts to rob bank after ‘cut off’ by Social Security

A 74-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a local bank claiming he had been “cut off” by Social Security. Joseph Vincent Albanese, who lives at 1861 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, walked into the Wells Fargo bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about noon Monday and slipped a pre-written note to a bank teller, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bank teller removed $700 in cash from her drawer and placed it into a pillow case carried in by Albanese.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County

A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

