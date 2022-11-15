The urban pocket park planned for the corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street froze to a halt after the City held a groundbreaking ceremony last October. Originally planned to open in spring 2022, it now looks like the project is moving along. A maintenance agreement between the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Orlando will allow the City to connect to an OUC waterline and upgrade the sidewalk parallel to Robinson Street to include pavers and trees. A City spokesperson said that once the FDOT permit is issued, construction can begin and that the project is now expected to be complete in May 2023.

