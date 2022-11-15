ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search

The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots

When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
HILLSIDE, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight

I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy