Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
Popular wholesaler opening its first store in North NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris County
Winners — two lucky New Jersey lottery players in Morris County will take home $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing!. The first ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said. The winning...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.
Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
5 new stores are being added to this N.J. outlet mall just in time for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jersey Shore Premium Outlets is upping its game this holiday season, adding five new major brands to its already heavy roster of designer stores in preparation for the Christmas rush, according to a recent report. The Monmouth County open-air shopping destination, located at 1 Premium Outlet...
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight
I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
Comments / 0