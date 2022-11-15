Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shreveport It’s Almost Time! Operation Santa Claus Starts Nov. 28
While many of us in the Shreveport area have complained about the rising cost of gas and other goods and services along with the sharp reductions in the value of our 401-Ks, there are children who have been saddled with even bigger issues. Through no fault of their own, Christmas...
Best Places to Get Your Christmas Tree in the Shreveport Area
We are just over a month away from Christmas and many folks are already gearing up to get the home ready for the holidays. For many families, getting a live Christmas tree is a tradition. And in northwest Louisiana, you have several great options to find a tree. You can go out with the family and cut your own, or you can pick up one that's already cut and trimmed and ready to go in your home.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
Could 154 Near Lake Bistineau Be Reopened By Christmas?
On September 12 when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began the bridge replacement project on LA 154 just east of the Lake Bistineau Dam, they told us it would be a lengthy process and to expect closure of a long stretch of this highly traveled road for months, extending into 2023.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Support Small Business Saturday at the Bossier City Farmers Market
Small Business Saturday is coming up on November 26th and the Bossier City Famers Market is celebrating at its last market of the year. This is a perfect opportunity for you to support and shop local for Small Business Saturday!. Chris Graham, the organizer of the market, says you'll be...
2 Shreveport Adult Stores Allowed to Reopen After Forced Shutdown
The two Cindie's locations in Shreveport are now back open after a temporary restraining order issued by Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte on November 2nd that forced both Cindies locations to close, along with the grand opening of the new Hustler Hollywood retail store in west Shreveport. The restraining order...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Man For Assaulting Teacher With Vehicle
Caddo deputies arrested a parent in Keithville after he hit a school employee with his car on Friday. Just after 4 p.m. on Nov.11, deputies were dispatched to Keithville Elementary Middle School after the school reported a parent was acting erratically. According to the report, 36-year-old Courtland Jackson was agitated due to school bus delays. In an attempt to cut in line, the parent hit a school employee who was directing traffic. Jackson then exited his car to pick up his child. The school employee who was hit by the vehicle confronted Jackson and attempted to stop him from leaving with the child. Jackson then pushed the employee out of the way.
A Year Without Santa? Severe Shortage Could Ruin the Holidays
We've all seen the signs in almost every business around Shreveport. "Now Hiring" The labor shortage has affected seemingly every business across every business sector, from the fast food industry, retail, and construction... but now, it's even affecting.... Santa Claus??. According to Clausnet.com, the labor shortage has even crept into...
Haughton Man Awarded For His Life Saving Heroic Act
October 9, 2022 started off much like any other workday for Andrew Lincoln with Harmons Towing and Recovery. However, that day quickly changed and the hero inside Andrew stepped up to save the day!. This week Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew with a Life Saving Award after Andrew's...
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
2 Huge Stars From 90’s Country In One Shreveport Concert
Just when you might have thought Shreveport/Bossier's country concert calendar couldn't look any better in 2023, two of the biggest names in 90's country announce they're coming too!. Billing the night as "One Night, Two Icons", country fans are in for an incredible treat!. Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will...
Alarming False Active Shooter Call Made to Local School
What could have turned into a potentially deadly situation was thankfully just a false alarm today at a local high school. Just before noon today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a possible active shooter incident at Benton High School which was later determined to be false.
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
Koe Wetzel is Coming Back to Bossier for an Epic Friday Night Show
Koe Wetzel Fans Can't Get Enough of Their Favorite Freak. Koe Wetzel just headlined a massive festival with Nelly in Tyler, Texas that was one for the books. Fans from all over Shreveport-Bossier flocked to Tyler to see Koe. According to Tyler Morning Telegraph, "approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival." Now we are pumped that Koe Wetzel is coming back and he's bringing The Steel Woods.
Louisiana Comedian Theo Von is Coming to Shreveport
If You Have TikTok You Know About Theo Von. We love him because he was born and raised in southern Louisiana. You can catch him cheering on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge often. Theo is also known for hilarious conversations that are happening in front of microphones he has a podcast that is very popular and has hilarious guests. He has everyone from country artists like Parker McCollum to awesome comedians like Bert Kreischer, Joe Rogan and Nikki Glaser. Theo’s new comedy special "Regular People" was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and you can stream it now on Netflix.
Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
K945
Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0