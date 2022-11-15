Read full article on original website
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter
The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
Dino Crisis PlayStation remake is finally on the horizon
Dino Crisis? Haven’t heard that name in years. Capcom’s action-adventure and survival horror series, which served to give many young PlayStation users dinosaur-related nightmares in the late 90s and early 2000s, has been stagnant for years now. In fact, next year will mark two full decades without a new Dino Crisis game, which feels like a crime.
Pirates Of The Caribbean Margot Robbie reboot has been cancelled
Will another Pirates of the Caribbean film ever see the light of day? It’s growing increasingly unlikely. The series was once a major franchise for Disney but has dwindled in recent years. I’ll admit, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales (Or Salazar’s Revenge for my fellow UK people) didn’t quite capture the magic of the original trilogy but they certainly achieved the kind of box office results Disney would’ve been looking for.
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Rick And Morty could go on forever, says co-creator
Rick And Morty is a hugely popular show. Currently in its sixth season, the series has raked in billions of dollars and regularly charts as the most-popular adult animated show. That being said, it isn’t afraid to push the boat out, touching on some controversial topics. In fact, the latest season has been criticised by fans for featuring too much incest.
Is there a map concept for GTA 6 yet?
Grand Theft Auto 6 creeps ever closer and even though there’s a while to wait for the official release, there are kernels of truth to be found in the leaks. Rockstar Games kept the location of the game under its hat, letting fans ping pong their possibilities from forum to forum, however the historic GTA 6 hack leaked the city where the game is set along with a whole lot of other details. Read on for the roundup.
Daredevil: Born Again could be Disney's first R-rated Marvel series
Daredevil: Born Again is "likely" to be Disney's first R-rated Marvel show, pleasing those who want to see an amplification of the original grittier, gnarlier themes of the Netflix series. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox plays a very different Daredevil to the one we're used to. "Where's his...
Warzone 2.0's Gulag features a big twist on the original
Earlier this week, Activision published a whole lot of information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, covering the location, the new DMZ mode, gameplay changes, third-person playlists, six new Operators and more. What has piqued players' curiosity is the overhauled Gulag which will put two random duo squads against each other, or go for victory by battling a bigger enemy together.
Modern Warfare 2 planning feature Call Of Duty fans have wanted for years
It’s a major week for Call of Duty fans. In just two days, Modern Warfare II will launch its first battle pass to coincide with the release of the highly-anticipated Warzone 2.0. If you haven’t yet heard, Warzone 2.0’s file size is absolutely huge - over 115GB to be exact so you’ll need plenty of time to download this lad.
Marvel cancels upcoming Spider-Man project, says insider
A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, might be in trouble following reports of layoffs inside one of its studios. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is theorised to be set in a different reality where the hero isn't yet an Avenger and is grappling with his powers as well as all of the stress of being a high-schooler. Its animated style aims to "celebrate the character's early comic book roots" and while the castings for Peter Parker, May Parker, Norman Osborn, Doc Ock and Doctor Strange haven't been announced, Charlie Cox is confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil.
Gears of War developer really doesn't want Chris Pratt in the Netflix show
Gears of War fans are eating good. It may have been a few years since the release of the last main instalment in the series, but it was recently announced that not only is Netflix teaming up with developers The Coalition on a Gears of War movie, but an “adult animated series” is also in the works. What’s more, there’s “potential for more stories to follow”. What a win.
Warzone 2.0 players praise 'incredible' proximity chat feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now, and the game has been playing very differently to its predecessor for one big reason. And no, I’m not talking about the DMZ mode or the tactical nuke. No, players have instead been discovering the joys of proximity chat - the...
Superman: Amy Adams down to return for Man Of Steel 2
Henry Cavill is Superman once more, and as the DCU shifts into a new era that will usher in a much more coherent set of films, eyes are peeled to see if any of Cavill's co-stars will come back to their characters. Amy Adams, who has played Lois Lane since Man of Steel, recently revealed that she would be ready to step into Lois' shoes, on one small condition.
Constantine director wants to make the sequel R-rated
The next Constantine movie will be R-rated as long as director Francis Lawrence has his way, and that news is going to be music to the ears of fans who have waited for adaptations to lean into the darkness and violence of the original Hellblazer comic book. Constantine's returned to...
Far Cry 3 hailed a “masterpiece” on its 10 year anniversary
Ready to feel old? Later this month, on 29 November, Far Cry 3 will turn 10 years old. Ubisoft’s open-world FPS took players to the tropical Rook Islands, and threw them into the shoes of Jason Brody on a quest to save his friends. Right from its release, the...
Doctor Who showrunner explains big David Tennant twist
Late last month, Doctor Who fans new and old all erupted with hype when the beloved 10th Doctor, David Tennant, returned after Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor regenerated. Except, he’s not the 10th Doctor anymore, he’s now the 14th. Even though he’s taken the same form. What?. Tennant...
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
