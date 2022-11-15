Read full article on original website
Related
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Super Smalls, Shinery and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 and under
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on items $20 and under. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dazzle Dry, LANO, Unplug and more. The deals start at just $3.75 and are up to 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
goodmorningamerica.com
Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and more unbox 'Strange World' products ahead of movie premiere
The premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Strange World" is just days away. The action-packed movie features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, Jaboukie Young-White, and Lucy Liu. According to the movie's synopsis, the film focuses on "a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures."
goodmorningamerica.com
Gift ideas for the kitchen, entertaining and at-home comforts
Whether you have a new homeowner or an aspiring chef on your list, you can bring a smile to that special friend or family member's face with a thoughtful gift for the home. Plus, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead, some retailers are already offering major discounts on some swoon-worthy home products, like the Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven for under $200 at Sur La Table. We're also eyeing the best-selling Always Pan, now just $95 during Our Place's Black Friday sale and cozy throw blankets for 50% off at West Elm.
Comments / 0