ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Call Of Duty gives console players feature PC gamers have had for years
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally launched, offering players around the world a brand-new battle royale experience to really sink their teeth into over the next few months. The sequel to Call Of Duty: Warzone comes with a brand-new map, a number of improved features, and some seriously impressive...
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
notebookcheck.net
CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download
Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
TechRadar
The Witcher remake is a chance to finally fix the series' worst part
Are we absolutely sure the metaverse isn’t just Unreal Engine 5? As if it wasn’t enough that every new game conceivable is being made in Epic’s development suite, even some oldies are returning in ray-traced, ambient occluded finery. 2007’s The Witcher is one of those games.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Warzone 2.0 players praise 'incredible' proximity chat feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now, and the game has been playing very differently to its predecessor for one big reason. And no, I’m not talking about the DMZ mode or the tactical nuke. No, players have instead been discovering the joys of proximity chat - the...
PS Plus games for November include 2022's hottest new title, Skyrim
There's also Rainbow Six Siege and a bunch of Kingdom Hearts games
WoW: Dragonflight's Dracthyr are more evidence that RPG players just want to make characters
Everyone is going dragon mode.
Is there a map concept for GTA 6 yet?
Grand Theft Auto 6 creeps ever closer and even though there’s a while to wait for the official release, there are kernels of truth to be found in the leaks. Rockstar Games kept the location of the game under its hat, letting fans ping pong their possibilities from forum to forum, however the historic GTA 6 hack leaked the city where the game is set along with a whole lot of other details. Read on for the roundup.
Warzone 2.0's third-person mode looks like the best way to play
A happy Warzone 2.0 eve to all who celebrate. That’s right, Warzone 2.0 officially launches tomorrow on 16 November and needless to say, we’re excited. The game will take us to the brand new city of Al Mazrah, located in the fictional Republic of Adal region. Already, plenty of highly-anticipated features have been announced.
