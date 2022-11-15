Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to be celebrating the World Cup with a new game mode called CODball, and it appears to share a lot of similarities with Rocket League. As it so happens, Fortnite has just gotten another Rocket League crossover, with the classic car from the game appearing on the island. It comes with all of the neat features with supersonic speed boosts, double jumps and wall climbs, so I'm looking forward to an evening unwinding from the week in Zero Build and then a 12-year-old with no bedtime obliterates me while twirling the car 720 degrees and does the eating noodles emote on my tepid corpse. Like this one in Fortnite, CODball looks like a limited time mode, and when you think that Neymar Jr, Pogba, and Messi are going to be playable Operators towards end of this month, this crossover suddenly sounds likely.

7 HOURS AGO