Chicago man charged in connection with North Side carjacking involving 2-month-old boy: CPD

ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

A 26-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a North Side carjacking that involved a 2-month-old-boy over the weekend, Chicago police said early Tuesday morning.

Pherris Harrington has been charged with aggravated kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, possible ammunition without a valid FOID card, resisting a police officer, battery and more in connection with the incident, according to CPD.

Harrington was arrested just before 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of North Lower Wacker Drive after being identified as the person who, less than 30 minutes earlier, forcefully took a vehicle from a 37-year-old woman and 41-year-old man in the 1500-block of West Lawrence Avenue on the North Side, CPD said.

Police said the driver was getting out of the vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence when the carjacker forced his way into the vehicle.

A 2-month-old boy was in the vehicle when Harrington got inside and drove away, hitting several vehicles in the process, according to Chicago police.

He also tried to flee on foot and battered a responding officer and EMT, police said.

The vehicle was later recovered on Lower Wacker with the child still inside and unhurt.

Harrington is due in court Tuesday.

