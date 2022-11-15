ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Houston Chronicle

Beaumont United ranked among ESPN's top 25 basketball teams

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Back-to-back state championships have earned the Beaumont United boys basketball team some national attention from ESPN. The Timberwolves appeared in ESPN's SCNext Top 25 poll released this week, ranked as the 24th-best high school team nationwide. United was one...
12newsnow.com

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 15

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears both improved to (2-0) on the young season with impressive wins Tuesday night. Port Arthur Memorial held off a West Brook rally to down the Bruins, 56-51 in Titan gym. Meanwhile down the road, LCM left...
GATOR 99.5

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV

Goos Ferry substation will provide power to Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new substation will provide power in Goosport, Moss Bluff and Gillis, Entergy officials said. The Goos Ferry substation project included setting new poles and adding more than three miles of new conductor and other electrical infrastructure, Entergy said. The Goos Ferry substation will increase...
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
GATOR 99.5

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 16, 2022. Megan Sheree Johnson, 33, Kinder: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. Paul Landry Falcon, 42, Sulphur: Assault. Marquerite Renee Alexander, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Malcolm Scott Guillory, 51, Westlake: Domestic abuse. Harold L....
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation

Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

