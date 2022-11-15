Read full article on original website
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
Jon Rahm on LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia: "I don't think fans care where he plays"
Jon Rahm believes Sergio Garcia's legacy on the European Tour "could" be somewhat affected following his move to LIV Golf this year. Garcia, 42, has won 16 times on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) including a sole major title at The Masters in 2017. But after moving...
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"
Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
Xander Schauffele SHUTS DOWN rumour he and Patrick Cantlay are off to LIV Golf
Xander Schauffele has told the 'No Laying Up' podcast that he and Patrick Cantlay will NOT be leaving the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf in 2023, despite a number of rumours doing the rounds on social media in recent weeks. Schauffele and Cantlay's names had been all the rage...
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Bryson DeChambeau opens up on one of his biggest mistakes after "terrible" 2022
It seems like such a long time ago now, but you might remember Bryson DeChambeau - who now plays in the LIV Golf League - rocking up to a PGA Tour event looking like he had eaten himself. He hadn't, but his appearance at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge was...
Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"
There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
Pro "done with Europe" and "lying to players" as he denies sexism accusations
Three-time European Tour winner Scott Hend says he's "done" with Europe, politics and lying to players as he denied being sexist for not wanting to play in the Australian Open. Hend was accused of being "sexist elitist" after confirming he wouldn't be participating in the golf tournament where male and...
Can This $3.33 Golf Ball BEAT The Titleist Pro V1?
- The OnCore VERO X1 golf balls can increase distance and your general performance for a reasonable price. - The OnCore VERO X1 golf balls don't match the spin rate of other golf balls such as the Titleist Pro V1. The OnCore VERO X1 golf ball will not be one...
Report: Judge rules Mickelson's involvement in LIV antitrust case NOT over
Phil Mickelson may have to give evidence in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, after a judge ruled the six-time major champion is still the subject of discovery. This news was first reported by Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. Hoggard's report outlines that Mickelson, along with Hudson...
Tour in alliance with LIV Golf enforce HEFTY FINE for players not raking bunkers
The first event of the Asian Tour Q-school begins today at Oakcreek Country Club in Arizona and there will be some hopeful players looking to battle their way on to the schedule for 2023. In 2022, the Asian Tour received a $300 million investment from LIV Golf which helped fund...
Costa Navarino in Greece named as EUROPE'S BEST golf resort
Costa Navarino in Greece has received one of its most prestigious accolades yet by being named best of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’ by Golf World. Along with two 18-hole signature golf courses at Navarino Hills, which were designed by European Ryder Cup legend José María Olazábal, 2022 marked the year when lifestyle resort W Costa Navarino was opened.
DP World Tour pro loses playing rights by one shot, not once BUT TWICE
Heading into the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura, Renato Paratore knew he needed a good finish to sneak into the top 117 spots on the DP World Tour Rankings. Having carded rounds of 68, 66 and 70, the Italian needed a big Sunday to keep his card. He produced another impressive 66, enough for him to finish in tied 18th at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
Webb Simpson makes HOLE-IN-ONE in strong start at RSM Classic
Former US Open champion Webb Simpson made a sensational hole-in-one in the first round of The RSM Classic in the presence of the US Ryder Cup captain. Simpson, 37, hit a hybrid on the 3rd hole on the Plantation Course in Georgia. His golf ball only took a couple of bounces before finishing in the bottom of the cup. This was the fourth ace of his career and his first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2020.
Rory McIlroy a "voice of common sense" in "messy" LIV Golf world, says Ryan Fox
Ryan Fox believes Rory McIlroy has "defeated the establishment" in his lead ambassador role for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour during a "messy" time for golf following the emergence of the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour in 2022. Fox was speaking to GolfMagic and the rest of the golfing...
Jon Rahm wants everyone to "STOP giving LIV Golf publicity"
Jon Rahm wants everyone to "stop giving LIV Golf the publicity" because "they are not asking for it". Rahm recently denied a rumour on social media that he was about to leave the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and join the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour. NEW: RAHM RIPS INTO...
