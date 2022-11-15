Former US Open champion Webb Simpson made a sensational hole-in-one in the first round of The RSM Classic in the presence of the US Ryder Cup captain. Simpson, 37, hit a hybrid on the 3rd hole on the Plantation Course in Georgia. His golf ball only took a couple of bounces before finishing in the bottom of the cup. This was the fourth ace of his career and his first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2020.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO