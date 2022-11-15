Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later
10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Future Goals After Signing With Major Talent Agency
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors (WME), her future goals, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Thinks Steve Austin Should Beat CM Punk “In 30 Seconds”
Ric Flair has given his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania bout for the ages and why if Steve Austin and CM Punk square off, it should be done in seconds. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Calling Off Planned Surprise
We’re currently on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and slowly but surely the two WarGames matches are coming together. Last week chaos ensued on SmackDown and it seemed that WWE was setting up The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew McIntyre...
