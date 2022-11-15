10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.

1 DAY AGO