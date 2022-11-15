Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Future Goals After Signing With Major Talent Agency
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors (WME), her future goals, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Thinks Steve Austin Should Beat CM Punk “In 30 Seconds”
Ric Flair has given his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania bout for the ages and why if Steve Austin and CM Punk square off, it should be done in seconds. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Possibly Forced To Change Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILERS)
A new report suggests that WWE might have to make a major change to their planned Survivor Series – WarGames main event. A brawl between eight men at the conclusion of the 11th November 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown has led to plenty of speculation that those competitors will be the ones stepping inside the steel structure later this month.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announce Brand New Match Type For NXT Deadline
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has unveiled the brand new match type that will be introduced at NXT Deadline to find the next title challengers. NXT Deadline is the next premium live event for the white and gold brand and will take place on December 10th. The event is already sure to be history-making after a brand new match type never before seen in WWE was announced as taking place by Shawn Michaels.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Star Has “An Offer From WWE”
A current NJPW star is being sought by WWE, with the Triple H-led company offering them a deal according to a new report. JONAH is currently part of the NJPW roster having previously competed in NXT as Bronson Reed. During his time on the then-black and gold brand, the Australian star captured the North American Championship but was released from the company in August 2021 by the previous management under Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star “WWE Bound”
A former NXT star looks like the latest competitor to be set to return to WWE with a new report stating that it’s being talked about as a “done deal.”. Former NXT star Chelsea Green could very well be on her way back to WWE following her release from the company in April 2021.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series Main Event In Jeopardy Following Injury To Major Star
On November 14th it was reported that Kevin Owens had suffered an injury during a recent live event, less than two weeks ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Although nothing had been confirmed, it was believed that Owens was due to be part of a huge main event at the show featuring The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes. On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch confronted Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn with the help of Drew McIntyre. This was done to set up a match between the two factions where Kevin Owens would join with McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes. It was reported by PWInsider that this was scheduled to be the men’s WarGames match on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
