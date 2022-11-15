Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele SHUTS DOWN rumour he and Patrick Cantlay are off to LIV Golf
Xander Schauffele has told the 'No Laying Up' podcast that he and Patrick Cantlay will NOT be leaving the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf in 2023, despite a number of rumours doing the rounds on social media in recent weeks. Schauffele and Cantlay's names had been all the rage...
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau opens up on one of his biggest mistakes after "terrible" 2022
It seems like such a long time ago now, but you might remember Bryson DeChambeau - who now plays in the LIV Golf League - rocking up to a PGA Tour event looking like he had eaten himself. He hadn't, but his appearance at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge was...
golfmagic.com
Will Tiger Woods use a cart at Hero World Challenge? "This isn't fantasy golf"
In under two weeks from now, the golf world will be treated to yet another highly-anticipated return of Tiger Woods. Every time he steps foot back into competitive action, it catches the attention of thousands of golf fans who want to see him back at his best. His best may...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf
PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
golfmagic.com
Can This $3.33 Golf Ball BEAT The Titleist Pro V1?
- The OnCore VERO X1 golf balls can increase distance and your general performance for a reasonable price. - The OnCore VERO X1 golf balls don't match the spin rate of other golf balls such as the Titleist Pro V1. The OnCore VERO X1 golf ball will not be one...
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win
Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour pro loses playing rights by one shot, not once BUT TWICE
Heading into the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura, Renato Paratore knew he needed a good finish to sneak into the top 117 spots on the DP World Tour Rankings. Having carded rounds of 68, 66 and 70, the Italian needed a big Sunday to keep his card. He produced another impressive 66, enough for him to finish in tied 18th at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour Championship 2022: How much are they playing for this week?
The DP World Tour's best are playing for huge money at this week's DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Not only are they competing for huge wads of cash in the tournament itself, but also the Bonus Pool for finishing in the Top 5 of the season-long DP World Tour Rankings (formerly known as the Race to Dubai).
golfmagic.com
Costa Navarino in Greece named as EUROPE'S BEST golf resort
Costa Navarino in Greece has received one of its most prestigious accolades yet by being named best of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’ by Golf World. Along with two 18-hole signature golf courses at Navarino Hills, which were designed by European Ryder Cup legend José María Olazábal, 2022 marked the year when lifestyle resort W Costa Navarino was opened.
golfmagic.com
American Jsmithers wins DP World eTour Global Final in Dubai
The winner of the DP World eTour Global Finals was crowned last night, in a live finale at the DP World FLOW Pavilion at Expo City in Dubai. Four finalists, all from the USA, battled it out on the stunning Wolf Creek Golf Course in Nevada, with gamer Joshua Smithers, screen name Jsmithers, winning all three of his matches and beating Young46 in the final to take home the title.
golfmagic.com
DP World Golf Ball Container completes global journey
As the official title partner of the DP World Tour, DP World has been on a mission across the season to collect used and unwanted golf balls and give them a second life in grassroots golf projects around the world. Unveiled at the Dubai Desert Classic in January, DP World...
golfmagic.com
Webb Simpson makes HOLE-IN-ONE in strong start at RSM Classic
Former US Open champion Webb Simpson made a sensational hole-in-one in the first round of The RSM Classic in the presence of the US Ryder Cup captain. Simpson, 37, hit a hybrid on the 3rd hole on the Plantation Course in Georgia. His golf ball only took a couple of bounces before finishing in the bottom of the cup. This was the fourth ace of his career and his first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2020.
