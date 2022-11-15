Read full article on original website
Rabidbeast
5d ago
screw mending fences. they made a decision and defected knowing the consequences. took the money and ran. let them start their own 54 hole majors. it will mean just as much as any of the tournament wins they get.
2
Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky
Dustin Johnson is a certified winner on the golf course. After winning a handful of tournaments on the collegiate scene, he has translated that success to the professional level. Under his belt, Dustin has won once in the U.S. Open and once in the Masters. While Johnson has found success on the golf course, a lot of personal challenges hounded him off the course. But despite these challenges, his partner in life has stayed with him. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky.
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau opens up on one of his biggest mistakes after "terrible" 2022
It seems like such a long time ago now, but you might remember Bryson DeChambeau - who now plays in the LIV Golf League - rocking up to a PGA Tour event looking like he had eaten himself. He hadn't, but his appearance at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge was...
Golf.com
‘Starting to feel weird’: Bryson DeChambeau reveals huge weight loss, regrets bulking up
Over the past two years, Bryson DeChambeau became the poster child for big drives and a major proponent of adding weight and muscle to gain yards. But Big Bryson is no more, with the 29-year-old recently dropping his bulk-up scheme in favor of the exact opposite: losing huge amounts of weight to improve his health and prevent injuries.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed's $750m defamation lawsuit vs Chamblee and others is DISMISSED
Patrick Reed's $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and other golf media has been dismissed. Reed, who joined LIV Golf earlier this year, originally sued Chamblee for defamation back in August before withdrawing the lawsuit and then refiling and adding further defendants in September such as Shane Bacon, Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack.
golfmagic.com
Will Tiger Woods use a cart at Hero World Challenge? "This isn't fantasy golf"
In under two weeks from now, the golf world will be treated to yet another highly-anticipated return of Tiger Woods. Every time he steps foot back into competitive action, it catches the attention of thousands of golf fans who want to see him back at his best. His best may...
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
Will LPGA players be able to say no to a LIV women's golf league? Some are sending out warning signals
NAPLES, Fla. — Billions of dollars in startup money. $20 million purses. $4 million winners’ checks. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund showed it would spare nothing to make sure its controversial LIV Golf Series got a foothold. Now the focus shifts to a possible women’s LIV Golf...
golfmagic.com
Venue owned by Donald Trump sweeps accolades at World Golf Awards
Trump Turnberry cleaned up at the recent World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi as the venue's hotel and halfway house were named the best in the business. As reported by the Ayr Advertiser, the South Ayrshire site was named Europe's 'Best Golf Hotel' and also the best in Scotland. The famous Turnberry Lighthouse was also named the 'Best Halfway House' in the world.
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
golfmagic.com
Can This $3.33 Golf Ball BEAT The Titleist Pro V1?
- The OnCore VERO X1 golf balls can increase distance and your general performance for a reasonable price. - The OnCore VERO X1 golf balls don't match the spin rate of other golf balls such as the Titleist Pro V1. The OnCore VERO X1 golf ball will not be one...
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm disagreement enhances LIV Golf’s quest for points
As LIV Golf watches on from the sidelines after a disruptive, yet compelling debut season, one major barrier to further legitimise the tour looks increasingly attainable.While Greg Norman remains a contentious figure, the dismissive attitude towards an already lengthy pursuit of Official World Ranking Points threatens to become “laughable”.That was the word used by Jon Rahm to describe the latest version of the system devised by the OWGR, whereby you have the winner of the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, who could possibly beat out Rory McIlroy (1st), Jon Rahm (5th), Matt Fitzpatrick (9th), Viktor Hovland (11th), Shane Lowry...
RSM Classic future: Davis Love III believes Golden Isles tradition will have key place on Tour schedule
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — There are big changes coming to the PGA Tour schedule: more money, more tournaments where the top players will collide and a change in the season-long format for the first time since 2013. Most of that affects a series of "elevated tournaments," which includes The Players Championship, the World Golf Championships and the invitationals such as The Memorial, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational. ...
'He Definitely Wanted Me To Stay' - Smith Opens Up On McIlroy Phone Conversation
Cameron Smith revealed that, just days after his Open triumph, Rory McIlroy rang the Australian regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Golf Digest
A late Friday rally helps, but Rory McIlroy faces ‘a good challenge’ if he wants win the DP World Tour's season-long title
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It is a long-established truism: one of the hardest things to do in golf is making a birdie when you really need a birdie. Or three. Standing on the 16th tee in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy figured he needed nothing less than a trio of those elusive figures if he was to be anywhere near the half-way lead.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Andrew Putnam, Harry Higgs and Cole Hammer share halfway lead at RSM Classic in Georgia
Higgs posted seven birdies in a bogey-free 63 on the Seaside Course, one of two being used this week at Sea Island Golf Club, to join Andrew Putnam and overnight leader Cole Hammer on 12 under. The 30-year-old, without a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour all year, rolled in...
Golf.com
Honda ends title sponsorship of PGA Tour’s Honda Classic after 42 years
Given the PGA Tour’s recent decision to designate 13 tournaments on the 2023 schedule as “elevated events” — meaning the purse size of each will swell to $20 million — it seemed like it was only a matter of time before tournament sponsors of mere “regular” Tour stops opted to walk.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour Rankings: The scenarios facing Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick
Rory McIlroy has regained the upper hand in the DP World Tour Rankings race after the third round of the DP World Tour Championship, but all is not yet lost for Matt Fitzpatrick. Not in the slightest. McIlroy motored midway through his round on Saturday, nearly holing out for eagle...
golfmagic.com
Tyrrell Hatton throws another brilliant STROP at DP World Tour Championship
Tyrrell Hatton really is the gift that keeps on giving when microphones are around on a golf course. Some golf fans like it, others not so much. But either way, you cannot deny he is great entertainment value!. Speaking his mind on the course is what fires Hatton to do...
PGA Tour, DP World Tour And OWGR Face Fresh Lawsuit
The organisations are being sued by US Senate candidate, attorney Larry Klayman
