Vegan Diet Has Some Benefits for Dogs, Says Study

(Picture Credit: Photoboyko / Getty Images)

An interesting study has found that vegan diets may have some good effects on dog health.

The study—commissioned by vegan dog food brand Omni and published in Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research—found that vegan diets do benefit dogs’ health in certain ways, according to VegNews.

Improvements in Health Indicated

With 100 dogs, the study took place over 12 months. During that time, dog parents registered with Omni were asked to fill out surveys reflecting on their observations of their dog’s health and appetite. Interestingly, the criteria in the survey covered a wide range, from bowel movement consistency to skin color and anxiety.

Overall, the study noted that over 90 percent of the dogs suffering gastrointestinal issues showed improved conditions, and 77 percent of dogs with dandruff either reduced or completely resolved their health conditions. On top of that, many of the dog’s parents reported reduced gas and less anxiety and aggressiveness. Finally, over half of dog parents reported improved hair glossiness.

The study’s authors say the results, while promising, need to be confirmed by more extensive studies with larger sample sizes.

Is a Vegan Diet Good for Dogs?

While the study’s results are significant, many dog parents might wonder whether a vegan or vegetarian diet is right for their dog. Currently, there is no evidence showing that vegan diets have any adverse effects on our dog’s health. And some dogs can even be allergic to meat. However, making the switch to plant-based dog food means dog parents need to be more attentive to their dog’s health.

While a dog’s digestive system can support a plant-based diet, it’s important to be mindful of our dog’s dietary needs. Dogs are omnivores, and their health is optimized by a combination of both animal and plant proteins. However, some vegan dog food brands work to ensure your pup gets the nutrition they need and deserve.