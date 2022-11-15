Read full article on original website
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Edenfield Centre: Chairman quits after abuse at mental health unit
The chairman of an NHS trust that runs a mental health unit where patients were filmed being mistreated has quit. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Some staff have since been sacked or suspended...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed
An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Pride organisations call on bars and venues to not show matches in boycott
UK Pride organisations have called on bars and venues to not screen World Cup matches in a boycott of the tournament. Host Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, among other human rights concerns. A Qatar World Cup ambassador was recently criticised after saying homosexuality was "damage...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
BBC
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
AdWeek
Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs
British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after the departure of Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery, U.K. and Ireland, at Mondelēz International.
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Autumn Statement 2022: Cornwall Council leader welcomes mayor announcement
The Cornwall Council leader has written an open letter to residents welcoming the government's announcement of a deal creating a mayor for the county. In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced devolution deals that would bring mayors to Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk. Council leader, Linda Taylor, said once a...
BBC
Northern Powerhouse Rail plans like playing hokey cokey - MP
Ministers have been urged to stop "playing hokey cokey" with a high-speed rail line between Hull and Liverpool. During a debate on a motion criticising government policy on industry, Labour's Emma Hardy said she was frustrated with progress for Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has hinted the project...
NME
Inhaler add London and Manchester gigs to 2023 tour
Inhaler have added two new shows in London and Manchester to their 2023 tour. The Dublin band have already confirmed a series of UK tour dates in February 2023 but they will now play their biggest headline UK shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 19 and May 20.
BBC
Budget: Mark Drakeford fears Autumn Statement impact on Wales
Wales' first minister has said he is "fearful" about the impact the UK chancellor's Autumn Statement will have on people's lives. Mark Drakeford spoke as Jeremy Hunt prepared to unveil tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts and tax rises. The first minister said he was worried Wales would...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
UK warehouse operators criticise business rates tax rise
Chancellor says he is tackling ‘bricks v clicks’ imbalance with bigger increase for online operators
BBC
Wales 20mph: Speed limit did not cut Belfast crashes - study
Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. The Welsh government has said safety is a key reason behind its plans to become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default limit in built-up areas. But a study of 20mph...
As recession bites, Tesco offers UK staff pay advance
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), one of Britain's largest private-sector employers, is offering its staff advances on their pay in the latest sign of the distress arising from a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
