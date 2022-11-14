ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ

Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.86, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
NASDAQ

General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator...
NASDAQ

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ

Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.51, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...

