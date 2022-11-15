ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Emily Blunt Is A Vision In White As She Steps Out In A Bandeau Top And Pantsuit Following Her Colbert Show Appearance

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiyYG_0jBJzvMI00
Splash News

Emily Blunt has been serving a number of powerful looks while on her The English promo trail – and the white power suit she wore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Thursday, November 10th, was undoubtedly one of our favorites!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fdyl6_0jBJzvMI00

Emily Blunt's Vivienne Westwood Couture Suit

The 39-year-old A Quiet Place actress looked beyond-stunning in a white Vivienne Westwood power suit, consisting of white high-waisted silk flared pants that are more reminiscent of pajamas than a business suit, an ab-baring corseted bandeau top, and an oversized double-breasted blazer with crystal embellishments. And she pulled it off perfectly!

Interestingly, Emily's look comes from Vivienne Westwood's bridal collection, and was reportedly designed as an homage to the Yves Saint Laurent suit worn by Bianca Jagger when she married Mick Jagger in 1971. This makes us love Emily's outfit even more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQ1zM_0jBJzvMI00

The Mary Poppins Returns actress finished off her look by adding a shocking pink lip, which we think was an excellent choice given the all-white 'fit, and wore a FoundRae chain necklace around her neck for some bling without overpowering the rest of the look.

Emily Talks Possible 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

The Edge of Tomorrow actress had a very busy few days in New York while promoting The English, and as well as appearing on Stephen Colbert, swung by Good Morning America and The View that very same day too. And it was while she was on The View (looking stunning in a pink Missoni double breasted vest and matching flared pants, may we add) that Emily discussed the subject that undoubtedly got fans the most excited, i.e., The Devil Wears Prada, in particular, whether she would be up for appearing in the sequel if there was ever going to be one. And her response was music to our ears!

"I would do it in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again," Emily said. "The green eye shadow was so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad." The Girl on the Train star's response is interesting, as the ladies asked co-star Anne Hathaway the very same question just a few weeks prior, and her answer was a little different, as she made the very valid point that the movie probably wouldn’t be able to happen in this day and age!

Anne Hathaway Also Weighs In On 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

"I don't know if there can be one, I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just very different now," Anne said.

"It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she's somewhere in Europe, and then along the way, they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant," she continued. "It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it." We don’t know how we would cope with a new Andy and a new Emily, and especially not a new Miranda Priestly, so perhaps we shouldn’t mess with perfection!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes From A Sheer Goth Dress To A Barbiecore Mini On 'The Menu' Tour—She Looks Amazing In Both!

Anya Taylor-Joy continues to promote her latest film, The Menu, in style! The Golden Globe winner, 26, just rocked two opposite (and ultra-chic) outfits this week that we can’t get over— one being a sheer, lacy LBD, soon followed by a curve-hugging bubblegum pink mini dress. The Queen’s Gambit alum graced the New York City premiere of her new horror movie on November 14th while donning a strapless, black lace-adorned floral Dior dress, and turned heads in the process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth Are Reportedly Living 'Separate Lives'—Sad!

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have reportedly been living “separate lives” as friends are growing increasingly more concerned about the future of their relationship. The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary (wow, has it really been that long?!) but those close to them reportedly fear that they are drifting apart due to their very different lifestyles!
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Gisele Bündchen Flaunts New Relationship In Costa Rica After Announcing Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen didn’t stay single for long, as the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to have already moved on from 45-year-old NFL star Tom Brady after filing for divorce last month. And unlike some celebs who like to keep their new relationships hidden for a while, she doesn’t seem to be afraid of flaunting her alleged new romance, as she and her rumored new beau were photographed together on a Costa Rica vacation on Saturday, November 12th!
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!

Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
shefinds

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Toned Abs In White Crop Top On Instagram—How Is She Real?!

Priyanka Chopra has had a huge year—professionally and personally. The gorgeous star welcomed her first daughter with husband Nick Jonas back in January. And motherhood is definitely not slowing her down! The actress recently traveled to Mumbai dressed to the nines (or tbh, tens) to highlight her exciting new project with her hair-care brand Anomaly and India’s cosmetics and beauty store, Nykaa. Wait till you see the incredible all-white ensemble she wore for the occasion!
shefinds

Fans Think Katy Perry Looks Like Megan Fox Thanks To Her Recent Hairstyle

Katy Perry rock everything from short blonde hair to purple mid-length tresses to even blue updos over the years, but many fans will agree that her most iconic ‘do includes long, sleek black strands. Recently, Perry has taken to Instagram to show off this exact style and stunning makeup looks, and fans on Twitter think she looks like none other than Megan Fox, lately! The “Dark Horse” hitmaker, 38, and the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, are both known to rock raven-colored hair and simmering smokey eyeshadow and cat-eye liner, making many fans do a double take as of late!
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Is The Latest Celeb To Rock The Unbuttoned, Risqué Cardigan Trend— Fans Are Obsessed

Kylie Jenner stepped out in New York City last week, giving us sultry fashion inspo by rocking an unbuttoned cardigan, a low-cut top underneath, and baggy blue jeans. The reality star and style icon, 25, went for a lunch date with her sister Kendall, 27, and is the latest celeb to don a flirty cardigan trend for fall. See how she cleverly layered it for colder weather, below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!

John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
SANTA MONICA, CA
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
203K+
Followers
5K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy