Emily Blunt Is A Vision In White As She Steps Out In A Bandeau Top And Pantsuit Following Her Colbert Show Appearance

Splash News

Emily Blunt has been serving a number of powerful looks while on her The English promo trail – and the white power suit she wore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Thursday, November 10th, was undoubtedly one of our favorites!

Emily Blunt's Vivienne Westwood Couture Suit

The 39-year-old A Quiet Place actress looked beyond-stunning in a white Vivienne Westwood power suit, consisting of white high-waisted silk flared pants that are more reminiscent of pajamas than a business suit, an ab-baring corseted bandeau top, and an oversized double-breasted blazer with crystal embellishments. And she pulled it off perfectly!

Interestingly, Emily's look comes from Vivienne Westwood's bridal collection, and was reportedly designed as an homage to the Yves Saint Laurent suit worn by Bianca Jagger when she married Mick Jagger in 1971. This makes us love Emily's outfit even more!

The Mary Poppins Returns actress finished off her look by adding a shocking pink lip, which we think was an excellent choice given the all-white 'fit, and wore a FoundRae chain necklace around her neck for some bling without overpowering the rest of the look.

Emily Talks Possible 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

The Edge of Tomorrow actress had a very busy few days in New York while promoting The English, and as well as appearing on Stephen Colbert, swung by Good Morning America and The View that very same day too. And it was while she was on The View (looking stunning in a pink Missoni double breasted vest and matching flared pants, may we add) that Emily discussed the subject that undoubtedly got fans the most excited, i.e., The Devil Wears Prada, in particular, whether she would be up for appearing in the sequel if there was ever going to be one. And her response was music to our ears!

"I would do it in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again," Emily said. "The green eye shadow was so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad." The Girl on the Train star's response is interesting, as the ladies asked co-star Anne Hathaway the very same question just a few weeks prior, and her answer was a little different, as she made the very valid point that the movie probably wouldn’t be able to happen in this day and age!

Anne Hathaway Also Weighs In On 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

"I don't know if there can be one, I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just very different now," Anne said.

"It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she's somewhere in Europe, and then along the way, they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant," she continued. "It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it." We don’t know how we would cope with a new Andy and a new Emily, and especially not a new Miranda Priestly, so perhaps we shouldn’t mess with perfection!