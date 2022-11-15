ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne reunite with Black Sabbath one last time at his 'final' show... 30 years ago today

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlDo1_0jBJvF9e00

On November 15, 1992 Ozzy Osbourne played the final night of what was touted at the time as his very last tour... and reformed Black Sabbath for his encore.

The 'No More Tours' trek - titled with a wink towards Ozzy's No More Tears album, wound up with two nights at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, California. At the conclusion of Osbourne's 14 song set, which included Sabbath hits Paranoid and War Pigs, on night two the singer reunited with his old friends Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for a four song Black Sabbath mini-set, featuring the songs Black Sabbath , Fairies Wear Boots , Iron Man and Paranoi d, again.

Iommi, Butler and Ward had already performed onstage together that night, with Judas Priest 's Rob Halford on vocals, after Ronnie James Dio declined to be part of the celebratory 'farewell' to his Sabbath predecessor.

Three days later, the original Black Sabbath line-up was inducted into LA's Rock Walk of Fame . Which would have been a nice way for the Godfathers of Heavy Metal to sign off on their remarkable career... had Ozzy not decided days later that "retirement sucks" and started writing songs again. The singer was back on the road within four years, supporting his Ozzmosis album: Sabbath themselves returned to the road in 1994, touring the Cross Purposes album with Tony Martin on vocals.

Sabbath original line-up would reform again for Ozzfest 1997.

Listen to Black Sabbath with Ozzy on November 15, 1992 below:

Ozzy recently said he'd be up for working with Tony Iommi again ... but not as Black Sabbath.

"I wouldn't say no to do some more with Tony," he said. "I would work with any of them individually. But as Black Sabbath, I think it's [over]. We couldn't really beat what we've already done."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Loudwire

Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman

Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
RadarOnline

'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back."Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017. "Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy