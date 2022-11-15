Read full article on original website
Twist Bioscience's Earnings: A Preview
Twist Bioscience TWST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25. Twist Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com
Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall
BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : AMAT, PANW, ROST, KEYS, WSM, GLOB, UGI, WWD, POST, GPS, DLB, BRBR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare management says the company could grow revenue at 38% annually for the next five years. CrowdStrike's powerful artificial intelligence engine gives the company an edge over other vendors. Investors should never put too much weight on near-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
Lantheus Holdings continues to fire on all cylinders with impressive revenue growth. Axsome Therapeutics has a big FDA win under its belt and hopes to add two more in the not-too-distant future. Dice Therapeutics could have a best-in-class psoriasis candidate in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Expert Ratings for Target
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $178.43 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $144.00.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
tipranks.com
2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Investors don't need to invest in risky cryptos or penny stocks to outperform the venerable index.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WSM earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Brown-Forman Increases Cash Dividend for 39th Consecutive Year; Elects Mark Clouse and Elizabeth Smith to Board of Directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase of 9% to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.1885 per share to $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise from $0.7540 per share to $0.8220 per share. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 years and has increased the cash dividend for 39 consecutive years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005827/en/ Mark Clouse (Photo: Business Wire)
Zacks.com
Allogene (ALLO) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3
ALLO - Free Report) incurred a loss of 58 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of a loss of 62 cents and 64 cents, respectively. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 57 cents. ALLO recorded revenues...
NASDAQ
Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
